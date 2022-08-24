Twitch streamer Lacari wins Camp Knut with an astonishing transformation

Twitch streamer Lacari has been crowned the champion of Camp Knut after receiving an overwhelming amount of support from viewers. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Twitch star even shared a before-and-after picture showing off his highly toned physique, all thanks to the 30-day journey.

Camp Knut, a month-long fitness challenge-cum-journey that has helped numerous streamers and participants adopt a fitness-driven lifestyle, has finally come to an end.

The fitness program was hosted by none other than Twitch's fitness enthusiast and Norwegian bodybuilder Knut Spildrejorde along with One True King co-founder Mizkif.

Lacari crowned as the ultimate winner of Twitch's 30-day Camp Knut program

Camp Knut was undoubtedly one of the most successful fitness ventures on Twitch, garnering massive viewership on livestreams. Bringing together various streamers from across the community, the 30-day program has proven to be a challenging yet fruitful initiative for all the participants.

However, as Day 30 arrived, the challenge also came to an end and it was high time to pick a winner.

After receiving a whopping 48% votes from viewers, it was Twitch streamer Lacari who was crowned the champion of Camp Knut. The streamer even posted a transformation picture on his Twitter handle, eliciting a wave of responses from viewers.

Announcing the man of the moment, Wade said:

"It was about one thing and one thing alone and that was spreading the message to the people that they too can change if they're willing to invest that time and energy into themselves and not just that you can but you should and that you are worthy. The person who moved the masses and brought people together through their narrative, who unified people under that you can too is none other than Big Lac Lacari, let's go baby."

Shortly thereafter, Asmongold and Knut presented the prestigious trophy and a gold medal to Lacari. The Norwegian streamer further revealed the astonishing amount of votes garnered by Lacari:

"48% votes. He is the clear winner. Second place has 17."

After receiving the trophy, the American streamer thanked his viewers for their love and support.

Social media reacts to the closing ceremony

As expected, the closing ceremony was a big hit among viewers. The award show was subsequently clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. In that regard, the YouTube stream in particular managed to rake in 7.5k views within a few hours.

Taking to the comment section, here's what viewers had to say:

After 30 days of extreme workouts, chaos, drama and iconic moments, Camp Knut has finally come to an end. However, Mizik is already planning to arrange yet another fitness journey with a little help from Icelandic strongman and actor Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson.

