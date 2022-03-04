Twitch streamer's garage nearly burns down while working on his car during livestream

During one of Twitch streamer ItsGaijira’s IRL streams, his car was being worked on. The person cleaning a spark plug belonging to the streamer’s car was not careful, and a bit of backfire happened. This resulted in a sudden flash of fire in the garage that thankfully burned out quickly.

If it had spread or gone further, it could have been disastrous. Thankfully, the fire did not last long but could have been avoided entirely with better safety precautions.

Twitch Streamer ItsGaijira meets sudden blast of fire

During one of the Twitch streamer’s IRL streams, the mechanic was cleaning off the sparkplugs of the streamer’s car. He had a hand torch going, and instead of turning it off, let it continue to burn and sat it aside.

The torch was blowing flames in the opposite direction when the cleaner leaned down to spray the fouled sparkplug with a cleaning solution. He looked at the torch while finishing up, and a hint of the cleaner spritzed onto the flame and set the bucket on fire.

“Stop, stop! Just leave it!”

The mechanic advised the Twitch streamer to just let the fire burn out, as the streamer kicked the container briefly after the clip ended. It could have been far more dangerous, but thankfully, the fire burned out quickly instead of doing any serious damage. Thankfully, the brake pan they were using had some water at the bottom of it.

They made sure to ask for a clip of the situation during the stream, which has led some to think the fire may have been scripted.

The internet’s response to the fire is decidedly mixed

The fire was dangerous but brief, but not everyone thought it was a casual accident that could have happened to anyone. One person got the feeling it was scripted. This got an immediate, snarky reply.

This led to some disagreement, but instead, the mechanic realized they were about to make a mistake. The Redditor also said they needed to give the streamer the benefit of the doubt. Another user said that if the clip was slowed down, they could see the mechanic taking their finger off of the can, and thus, it was an accident.

The talk of it being deliberate or not led to discussion of whether or not the people were in any danger. Even if the cleaner was flammable, someone said the streamer and the mechanic would have had to keep spraying to be in any danger, but this also led to other hypothetical situations.

Some made light of the situation, while another spoke about how there was a bit of potential danger since the mechanic or streamer could have burned their faces.

The mechanic in the video was also recognized as an Australian YouTuber named Sammit, who lives in Japan. Another user commented on the nice car, on top of it.

While it doesn’t seem like there was any serious danger to the Twitch streamer, there’s no telling what can happen when a fire is kicked off like that. Thankfully, the Twitch streamer and the other people in the garage were not harmed in any way.

