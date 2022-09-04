Twitch streamer Nymn decides to do a 24-hour stream upon fan request

With Subtember going on, Twitch streamer Nymn took a fantastic idea from his chat. About seven hours deep into a stream, a fan suggested him to switch to a 24-hour live broadcast. Without a moment's hesitation, he agreed and told his audience to thank that one person for making it all possible.

While the streamer may have already decided to do this, he allowed the fan to be the catalyst.

Seven-hour stream extends to 24 hours thanks to Twitch streamer Nymn’s fan

After getting a suggestion from “maxbro3” to do for a 24-hour stream, Nymn quickly noted:

“24-hour stream? Nah, I wasn’t thinkin’ about it, but you know what? Maxbro? I’m feeling it.”

Despite being seven hours into a live broadcast, the Twitch streamer was delighted by the idea and stated:

“I’m gonna turn this stream into a 24-hour stream. I was just streaming a bit late, but, uh, I dunno, I just like, because of this guy here, I like, I like your attitude, I like your username, I’m gonna do a 24-hour stream right now.”

Whilst making the announcement, his chat was popping off with Pagman emotes, a recent version of the Pogchamp emote. Instead of taking the credit, however, the Twitch streamer thanked the user maxbro3:

“Now, everyone thank this guy. Do it. I’m serious."

Chat gratefully appreciated maxbro3 for making the 24-hour stream happen. Letting a fan take credit for the suggestion and subsequent streaming bonanza left a great impression on viewers and spread a lot of positivity.

True to his word, the 24-hour stream rolled on, and as of this writing, it’s still running.

Chat and social media alike appreciated the 24-hour stream

It was quite clear that Nymn's chat appreciated more content. However, multiple users went to the LiveStreamFails subReddit to express their adoration.

Another Reddit user simply thought it was a meme or a joke, and that the stream would be ending soon. However, upon tuning in later, the Twitch streamer was 11 hours deep and working out at the gym.

One Redditor, on the other hand, looked at it from a different angle. They highlighted that it’s Subtember on Twitch, so everyone is using huge subathons and 24-hour streams to get as many discounted subscriptions as possible. They highlighted Ludwig’s previous subathon, which happened around this time.

September serves as the prime period for this phenomenon, which gives viewers 20% off on their subscriptions. Suffice to say, it’s a great time to try and pull in views and subs.

Others were grateful to Maxbro3 for prompting Nymn to switch to a 24-hour stream.

As of this writing, the Twitch stream is still ongoing, with some viewers suggesting he should do this more often. Regardless of Nymn's future plans, it has been a very popular and well-received stream by his community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul