What is SUBtember on Twitch?

Twitch's much-popular SUBtember celebrations are just around the corner, with the Amazon-owned platform announcing some exciting initial deals it will offer in September. Thanks to the heavily discounted rates, this also means a much-needed boost of subscribers for creators and streamers.

So, basically, once every year (in September), viewers are given great deals and incentives to subscribe to their favorite creator's channel on the purple streaming platform.

Starting September 1, 2022, Twitch will introduce some exclusive subscription-savings deals on the platform as part of its yearly deals. The basic idea behind these deals is that "the longer the sub, the more you save on all sub tiers on the web only."

In this regard, new subscribers get 20% off one month's sub. The discount will go up to 25% for three months, and for six months, it is a whopping 30%.

For those interested in knowing all the details regarding the deals and subscription savings discounts, the streaming platform will launch the entire list of discounts, lists, and more surprises on September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am PT.

Twitch previews new plans for SUBtember

The SUBtember announcement (Image via Twitter/Twitch)

SUBtember's concept was first celebrated back in 2017 and proved to be an instant hit. The term is a play on words, merging "SUB" from "Subscription" and "Tember" from "September."

With Lenovo Legion as its sponsor, Twitch will bring various discounts and reduce the price of all its subscriptions, regardless of the tier.

Besides the official announcement, a new blog post also offered more insight into the discounted deals and how they will work.

The discount will also apply to those users who wish to upgrade from Prime or Gift subs and extend to a multi-month subscription. In addition, the Amazon-owned platform confirmed that streamers will still be paid for a full-price sub even if their new subscribers use the discounted coupon for the purchase.

The deal will also apply when leveling up from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

The blog post also highlighted the importance and perks of subscribing to help build a strong streaming community:

"A sub doesn't just support streamers. It also unlocks sub-only perks for viewers like custom emotes, badges, Channel Points multipliers, ad-free viewing (when enabled by the streamer), and sub-only chat (when enabled by the streamer)."

Although September is an absolute treat for all Twitch users and streamers, there are still some restrictions to the offers:

Offer not available on Twitch mobile apps. It cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not applicable to existing recurring subscriptions; subscriptions canceled in Sept.

That said, as it is not available on the mobile app, users have to sub on their respective computers to get the benefit.

However, there is no limit to how much someone can support their favorite streamer with highly well-planned discounts at their disposal. Offer available from September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am PT to September 30, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT.

Edited by Ravi Iyer