Twitch streamer Plushys’ attempt to play with her new cat produces a wholesome yet hilarious moment 

Kimi "Plushys" Park's latest cooking stream was hijacked by the antics of her adorable cat "Snowball". While attempting to make a jump to her bed, Snowball cartoonishly fell from the kitchen counter.

Park, who is a member of the Offline TV and Friends group, was having a heartwarming moment, playing with her cat before commencing with her cooking stream. Focusing on the ribbon Plushys waved above Snowball's bed, the cat leaped to grab it. But alas, she missed by a margin and hilariously plopped down to the floor.

Plushys and her cat creates a hilariously heartwarming moment while playing together

" You wanna play? Here, here!"

Park had just finished setting up her stream when she noticed that the pink ribbon wrapped around her hands had caught the attention of Snowball. Snowball continued to fight the ribbon as the streamer interacted with her viewers.

plushys💗 @plushyslol ‍



Last time I did a cooking stream, I had to wash my well done steak because I over salted it. Let’s try this again



I’m Live 🍽

twitch.tv/plushys Welcome to Kimi’s KitchenLast time I did a cooking stream, I had to wash my well done steak because I over salted it. Let’s try this againI’m Live 🍽 Welcome to Kimi’s Kitchen 👩‍🍳❤️Last time I did a cooking stream, I had to wash my well done steak because I over salted it. Let’s try this again 😅I’m Live 🍽twitch.tv/plushys https://t.co/fAcSugafxy

Plushys then shifted her focus to entertaining her playful cat. Holding the cat's full attention, Park hovered the ribbon over Snowball's bed, which stood right next to the kitchen counter that Snowball was on. Encouraging Snowball to make the jump, she enthusiastically cheered:

"Over here. Make the jump! You got this! You got this, Snowball! You friking got this!"

Snowball circled around the counter for a bit, visibly contemplating the best way to reach her target. With words of encouragement from the streamer, the cat prepared herself to take the leap:

"You got this, you can do it! You can do it, Snowball, you can do it! You can do it! You can do it!"

Showing a grand display of courage, Snowball launched herself off the counter, and with the same grandeur, she dropped to the ground. The comicality of her drop left the Twitch chat in splits.

plushys💗 @plushyslol taken moments before the vet took her in LOL taken moments before the vet took her in LOL https://t.co/iEjMMX170D

Plushys, shocked at the fall, immediately rushed to pick her up. Holding the cat in her arms, she apologized to Snowball. While Snowball seemed uninjured and unbothered, the streamer was clearly in a shaken state as she continually apologized to her cat. She then placed Snowball on her bed and continued with her stream.

Fans loved Snowball's adorable attempt

Viewers on the stream couldn't help but find the entire event all too amusing. As the clip of Snowball's attempt reached Reddit, fans who did not witness it live gushed over the cartoonish nature of her fall.

A few fans jokingly claimed the cat was a paid actor who botched the jump for views.

Plushys gained popularity during her Among Us gameplays in the Hafu Lobbies. She took a break from streaming due to some personal matters but has returned and looks forward to streaming more often.

Also Read Article Continues below

The streamer actively posts about her pets on social media. She also has a second YouTube channel dedicated to ASMR content, called AngelsASMR.

Edited by R. Elahi