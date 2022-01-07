"Don't touch me": Twitch streamer quiteLola shaken after stranger kisses her during IRL stream

Twitch streamer quiteLola had a harrowing experience during her recent IRL stream, sending shockwaves down the backs of viewers all around.

The content creator had been doing a stream in Germany and was speaking to her chat regarding a prior incident that occurred with a stranger the same night. Moments later, she was approached and harassed by another stranger who forced themselves on her, kissing her before walking away.

"F**king hell, don't touch me you d**k."

quiteLola encounters a stranger who attempts to take her camera before kissing her

For her most recent stream, quiteLola traipsed around the streets of the German locality she was at, speaking to her viewers throughout and showing them the various sights that she spotted.

At one point, she unfortunately came across a stranger that made her uncomfortable and ruined the general mood of the stream through his inappropriate actions. Standing near a lighted building, quiteLola spoke to her viewers about the same:

"I think it's shi**y to let our evening get ruined by people that are just, beep."

Just as she finished talking, she spotted another stranger approach her, while stating the following:

"Can I say hello to you for a second?"

She welcomed them, until things quickly took a turn for the worse. While it wasn't visible, the stranger can be seen moving their hand towards the camera, which led her to exclaim:

"No no no, I hold it, you can say hello, but I hold it."

Feeling that the stranger was attempting to take her camera stick, the streamer stood her ground and attempted to stop them.

Suddenly, the stranger assaulted the streamer by quickly kissing her before being pushed away. Screaming in anger, she made it known that their actions were not welcome:

"F**king hell, don't touch me you d**k."

The stranger attempted to pass it off as a joke, which she quickly rebutted:

"It's not a f**king joke, don't touch me."

Unfortunately, quiteLola ended up leaving the scene, physically and emotionally overwhelmed by the assaulter's actions.

While walking away, the streamer read a message in her Twitch chat that prompted her to say the following:

"Yeah, but that's the problem chat. Why do I always have to be the one that's leaving. Why do I always have to be- just because I'm a woman? I've to go somewhere else when this weirdo is around? I'm just tired of this sh**. I'm just tired of.. of just some stupid guys ruining my stream.."

quiteLola's ending statement is one that may resonate with others who have gone through the same traumatizing experience.

Unfortunately, being harassed during a livestream is not an isolated incident. Many female streamers have faced similar circumstances, with many being caught on camera.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul