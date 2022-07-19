Twitch streamer Robcdee witnesses incredibly awkward handshake, offers stream sniper advice

Twitch streamer Rob “Robcdee” has been in Amsterdam for TwitchCon and has continued to stream since the event. While exploring the city, he witnessed a particularly awkward stream sniper, who had a lengthy handshake with Jay “Jaystreazy," another Twitch streamer.

The moment was clipped and shared on the LivestreamFails subReddit. After the handshake, Robcdee tried to impart some advice to the fan about handling such situations.

Twitch streamer Robcdee witnesses awkward stream sniper moment, tries to help

While walking through Amsterdam, a regular Twitch viewer showed up to shake Jaystreazy’s hand, right in front of Robcdee. The fan didn't let go of the streamer's hand for an awkwardly long time. After their introduction, the stream sniper posed a question to Jay:

“Do you know Ice Poseidon?”

The handshake went on until a woman walked right at them, forcing the handshake to break. Jay subsequently seemed relieved after the awkward situation.

Later, Robcdee offered the young man some advice about approaching content creators in the future. The streamer’s chat found it to be a hilarious moment, spamming KEKW and Omegalul emotes:

“The best thing to do here, listen, this is a pro-tip for everyone watching, and you, this is a pro tip.”

Though the streamer tried to help the fan, he would get interrupted mid-sentence with a question about Esfand, another popular streamer:

“You know Esfand, right? I saw him looking at me, glancing over a few times, and every time I walked closer, he walks faster.”

Finally able to get a word in, Robcdee would offer incredibly useful advice to the Twitch fan:

“Here’s what you do? Pro-tip. Say, "Hey Esfand, I love your stream, man, can I get a photo?" Take a photo, and be like, "Thanks so much, have a good night." And then poof! That’s the best thing you can do.”

The stream sniper agreed, labeling it as the ideal course of action. Instead of making fun of the awkward fan, Robcdee chose to help them out and hopefully improve future interactions with streamers.

Reddit responded to the Twitch streamer's handshake clip

The focus of Reddit’s discussion was the actual handshake with Jaystreazy, which lasted for an incredibly long time. One Redditor offered context for the moment and attributed it to Jaystreazy’s reaction to the handshake:

Others would mock the person and their decision. A Redditor took umbrage with someone clasping the other person in a death grip:

Some thought it wasn’t that awkward, and chose to focus on the woman who nonchalantly walked through them. However, others would disagree, deeming a 10-second handshake that culminated in a question about Ice Poseidon as incredibly unnerving.

Meanwhile, one user pointed out the discussion Robcdee would have with the stream sniper post-clip.

Some found the girl who interrupted the handshake funny, saying she saved Jaystreazy from further contact with the stream sniper. Meanwhile, others joked that it was rude to interrupt their handshake.

Hopefully the stream sniper learned how to interact with a Twitch streamer, but if nothing else, Robcdee’s chat and Reddit found the interaction fairly comical.

