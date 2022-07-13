Twitch streamer's car scarily slides off the road during drifting practice

Twitch streamer Damnitsammit was drifting in an IRL stream in Japan before getting embroiled in a tragic incident. While driving in a heavily wooded area, the streamer had a mishap with his controls and drove straight into the grass.

Fortunately, he wasn’t harmed, and his car was repaired during the stream. With that being the case, the situation could've been a lot worse for the Twitch streamer.

Twitch streamer Damnitsammit drove off the road, but wasn't injured

Before the unfortunate crash, Twitch streamer Damnitsammit spent several hours practicing his drifting on a track in Japan. He had several successful, long drifts before the mishap. Damnitsammit subsequently attributed the crash to the uphill surface.

He was getting ready to drift on an open turn, and unfortunately did not perform correctly, leading to his car sliding off the road and into the grass. Despite the circumstances, both the driver and the vehicle seemed to be unscathed.

It did, however, briefly knock the gauges out of the car's dashboard. The streamer lamented:

“Well, we just crashed on the corner of north course while practicing 360s. That wasn’t the smartest idea, we are off the bank. I think we’re okay, I just gotta figure out how to get the car out, and I don’t know if I popped my sump pump.”

Damnitsammit noted that the exhaust for his car was completely cut off in the crash, with the bumper also being knocked off. Taking the camera out of the car, he revealed the muffler underneath his back wheel.

The Twitch streamer would spend some time working on his car, getting it ready to go again, and after around four hours, he made a triumphant return to the road. Thankfully, nobody was injured, and the car was fixed.

Reddit not impressed with Twitch streamer’s work

The clip was posted to the LivestreamFails sub-Reddit, with the title lambasted for being clickbait. Titled “Professional Japan Car Drifting Streamer crashes on a practice run,” the Redditors were neither impressed with his driving skills nor the title. Some remarked on his apparent infamy and how often the Twitch streamer abuses clickbait.

However, one user disagreed, stating that Damnitsammit has indeed competed in FDJ2, which is the Formula Drift Japan series. Although his performances were lackluster, the driver deserves respect for competing.

A few viewers mocked the content creator, remarking that he can’t park there, and that he turned too early.

Others would choose to make fun of the streamer’s gauges, which popped out repeatedly during his stream. One user urged him to get them fixed, lest they pop out and injure anyone.

Not everyone was negative, however. One viewer was happy for everyone's safety, while another was curious about Damnitsammit's skills at the wheel.

Despite the brief accident, Damnitsammit got the car fixed and returned to driving, resuming his drifting practice. Hopefully, the streamer won't experience further perilous situations in the future.

