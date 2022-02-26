Twitch streamer Sora629’s chair collapses under her while pouring milk before cereal

A Twitch streamer, Sora629 was preparing a bowl of cereal on her stream, which led to a disastrous moment. The streamer tried to pour a bowl of cereal and milk first, and when this happened, the chair broke down under her, ruining the peaceful moment.

It, of course, led to an intense discussion on Reddit about the correct way to pour cereal, instead of the actual moment itself.

Twitch streamer has awkward but hilarious moment when pouring milk before cereal

Twitch streamer Sora629 was enjoying a peaceful moment on her livestream, as she was about to have a bowl of cereal. The Korean streamer poured the milk first, lifting the bowl to show the stream that was her preferred order.

The desk briefly shook, and then the cereal box fell. Everything collapsed at that point. The Twitch streamer yelped and the chair fell while she was trying to set up her meal.

The streamer seemed to be okay after that, but in her chat and on Reddit, the discussion immediately darted to the correct way to eat cereal - whether the person should pour the milk or cereal first.

Which came first? The cereal or the milk? Reddit argues about it

The Reddit thread became a battleground about the methods of consuming milk and cereal, since it was pretty clear that the streamer was unharmed in the clip. A few users on the site said that the streamer deserved to have that happen, as she had chosen to pour milk first.

One commenter agreed to go for milk first, on the condition that the person is having a second bowl. Another opined that one should opt for milk first when they aren’t sure how much of it is available. So not everyone disagreed with the Twitch streamer.

Others declared that Sora629 had been defeated by cereal. Another user thought maybe she had squished the cat, which is why she sounded concerned. Thankfully, the streamer’s cat could be seen on her desk.

No thread on Reddit would be complete without trolls, and the “warm milk” brigade came out to talk about the “correct” way to eat cereal and milk.

Some Redditors agreed with how the Twitch streamer did things, saying that pouring milk first prevents soggy cereal and is an overall more enjoyable experience. One user agreed, saying it’s strange how upset people get over something like this.

Others were worried about the chair itself, as it seemed very unstable. Another user pointed out they’ve seen this happen to several other streamers who use that pink chair, and so perhaps it’s just a bad product.

Irrespective of how a bowl of cereal is prepared, it’s always a delicious treat, but this moment was both awkward and hilarious for how everything spiraled out of control in just a mere matter of moments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul