Twitch viewer reveals how HasanAbi caused her breakup during IRL stream

During a September 10 IRL broadcast, a Twitch fan approached streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" and explained that her boyfriend had broken up with her after becoming "jealous" of the Twitch sensation.

HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Dogan Piker, is currently one of the most popular faces on the purple streaming platform, boasting over two million followers in just four years. While Hasan occasionally streams video games and does IRL streams from his studio, the streamer is majorly known for his bold comments and Just Chatting streams, where he discusses political issues and agendas around the world.

Naturally, with such massive stature, Hasan enjoys a substantial fan following, and that's precisely what caused the breakup of one of his Twitch fans after her boyfriend became a bit "jealous" of the online personality.

Twitch user reveals how HasanAbi caused her breakup after her boyfriend became "jealous" of him

During his recent IRL stream in New York City, as Hasan was interacting with some of his viewers, a fan approached him in person to ask if she could confess something weird. The request instantly piqued Hasan's interest as well as his viewers'.

Detailing her breakup incident live on stream, the fan explained:

"Can I tell you something weird? Okay, my ex-boyfriend broke up with me in January, and your stream was playing in the background as he was breaking up with me, so I had to quietly mute the stream as he was breaking up with me, but your face was like, right on my big monitor. So, I quit watching you for a little bit. Sorry."

When Hasan apologized for the "trauma," she further revealed that her ex-boyfriend was a bit jealous of Hasan, and it somewhere influenced his decision to break up with her:

"You didn't do anything, it's not your fault... He was a little jealous."

Timestamp: 1:30:00

The revelation made HasanAbi a bit more awkward as he further suggested that if a little bit of jealousy can encourage him to break up with her, then he might not be the one.

Twitch live viewers react to the breakup incident

As expected, the revelation elicited a plethora of responses from viewers. Judging by the comments, most fans were surprised by the incident and even laughed hard at it.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans react to Hasan's IRL streaming moment (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Overall, HasanAbi can be described as a Twitch streamer and a political commentator, automatically making him a unique streamer on the Amazon-owned platform. Where most creators nowadays stick to one niche, Hasan likes to dabble between many, including podcasts, IRL streams, video games, and his signature "Just Chatting" streams.

While most of his success in the streaming industry is due to his political views, he has also ended up in huge controversies over them.

