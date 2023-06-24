Twitch vs Rumble vs Kick: Which platform offers the best incentives for streamers?

The live-streaming industry has witnessed an extraordinary rise in recent years, transforming how we consume and engage with content online. With the advent of high-speed internet and technological advancements, individuals from all walks of life can become content creators and share their passions with the world. This rapid growth has given birth to many streaming platforms, each offering unique features and incentives for streamers.

From the pioneering powerhouse Twitch to emerging platforms like Rumble and Kick, the live-streaming landscape has reached a stage where creators have many options to choose from, catering to their diverse needs and preferences.

This article will delve into the incentives provided by three prominent platforms, Twitch, Rumble, and Kick, and evaluate which one offers the best opportunities for aspiring streamers.

Twitch, Rumble, or Kick - Which live streaming platform is the best for streamers?

With the acquisition of some of the most popular content creators in the world, Rumble and Kick have quickly grown to establish themselves as viable alternatives alongside industry giants YouTube and Twitch. As more and more individuals embark on the journey to become content creators, evaluating which platform offers the best incentives is crucial.

Monetization and Revenue Opportunities

Twitch

The long-reigning giant of the industry, Twitch was synonymous with the phrase live-streaming before YouTube and Facebook Gaming became a thing. However, due to having a monopoly over the market for nearly two decades, Twitch's monetary split has always been viewed as exploitative, with a 50-50 revenue split from all subscriptions a creator might receive.

Twitch recently rolled out a 'Partner Plus' program that offers a 70-30 sub revenue split up to the first $100,000 brought in each year, although only a few creators currently benefit from this.

Alongside subscriptions, Twitch offers a comprehensive partner program, enabling content creators to monetize their channels through subscriptions, donations, ad revenue, and bits, which is Twitch's virtual currency.

Rumble

Since its inception, Rumble has always championed the right of content creators to express themselves freely and truly without the fear of being banned. This is why it became a haven for creators like Sneako, LeafyIsHere, and Andrew Tate, who had been banned from other platforms thanks to their controversial ideologies and behavior on stream.

After signing Twitch's next big star Kai Cenat alongside popular content creators like JiDion, IShowSpeed, and DJ Akademiks, Rumble has emerged as a viable alternative to Twitch.

Rumble's profit-sharing model took advantage of Twitch's decision to revise their revenue split and offered content creators 60% of the revenue generated from ads and 100% of subscription revenues. The Toronto-based platform also has its unique tipping system called 'Rants,' which can help creators earn an additional sum.

Kick

Kick was born after popular Twitch star and YouTuber Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" had enough of the purple platform's unfair policies, 50-50 revenue split, preferential treatment for certain creators, and their decision to ban gambling on live broadcasts.

Kick offers a 95-5 revenue split for any subscriptions a creator might receive, with all of the tips or donations going to the creator without the platform taking any cut. Trainwrecks stated the reason for this creator-favored split was to ensure smaller creators could earn.

"A steady income based on hours watched and total viewers you stream with."

Quality of Life features

Twitch

Due to it being the longest-standing competitor in the industry, Twitch offers numerous features that are yet to be matched by Rumble, Kick, or even YouTube. With many plugins and extensions, Twitch allows creators to host polls, add game-specific overlay add-ons, and, most importantly, BTTV emotes.

Aside from this, Twitch is a much more recognized brand than Kick and Rumble, making it easier for creators to grow on the platform. With channel points and creator-specific emotes, Twitch fosters a strong sense of community between creators and viewers.

Rumble and Kick

Being relatively newer platforms, still in the process of building their communities and brand, Rumble and Kick do not offer the same level of interaction and community engagement as Twitch. While both platforms provide chat features, it is a double-edged sword as they are considerably more unmoderated in comparison to Twitch chat. However, with several high-profile signings in the past couple of weeks, both Rumble and Kick seem to be interested in creating a larger viewer community as soon as possible.

With all said and done, ultimately, the best platform for content creators depends on their individual goals, preferences, and target audience making it important for creators to explore and assess these platforms to determine which one aligns best with their aspirations.

