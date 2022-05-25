Twitter agrees Animal Crossing: New Horizons is 'Basically Therapy' and not a game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has only seen an increase in its fan base since its release back in March 2020, with more and more people joining the community every day. However, gamers who do not play New Horizons have often wondered about what makes the title so addictive.

It seems like Animal Crossing: New Horizons player Bryant Almont finally has an answer to this question, as he has labeled the title not just a game, but "Basically Therapy."

Other fans in the community have agreed with this sentiment, revealing that they share the same feelings towards the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players agree that the title is therapeutic for them

New Horizons was released by Nintendo back in March 2020, when the world began to shut down in lieu of the global pandemic. Naturally, players turned to the online world, looking for some semblance of normalcy, and Animal Crossing provided just that.

The title gives players something to do, with interactions and daily activities providing them with activities simulating normalcy. However, players have now labeled the game as therapy, since it allows players to stick to a routine with activities that they can participate in throughout the day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to create and design a hospitable environment for themselves and other resident villagers on a deserted island. Players have access to a vast variety of features and items that they can use to design the perfect island, and New Horizons enthusiasts make complete use of these tools.

The New Horizons community is well known for its creativity when it comes to designing islands, and players have made some impressive islands so far. These include references to popular culture and other games, leaving the community in awe of their creativity.

Designing these islands and participating in the various events that the title hosts regularly gives players something to look forward to every day. Since New Horizons is a life-simulation title, time works like real life within the game. Thus, players can map out their daily activities and plan their days accordingly, just like they would in real life.

Many players have labeled the title as therapeutic due to this feature itself, especially during trying times like a global pandemic.

Furthermore, the various elements in the game, including the character design of both players and villagers, music, visual aesthetics, and different activities within the game are quite relaxing for players. The NPCs are delightful and quite engaging as well, providing an extra layer of connectedness with the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has garnered quite the fanbase in the gaming community ever since its release two years back. Though the developers have a huge part to play in this, with regular events and updates, the therapeutic effect that the various aspects of New Horizons have had on players is undeniable.

