Twitter users accuse Corpse Husband of pedophilia and grooming: Here is what really happened

Fans of Corpse Husband were left stunned when they logged onto Twitter and saw numerous allegations against their favorite YouTuber.

In what probably seemed to be their worst nightmare taking shape, the sudden accusations ranged from pedophilia to grooming, leaving them deeply concerned.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, realization soon dawned upon fans that this was just a massive troll on the part of anti-Corpse Husband stans, who decided to make a mockery of a rather serious situation.

This left his fans incensed, as they took to Twitter to call out all those concocting different rumors and allegations against the internet sensation to stir up unwarranted controversy.

Section 1 : Images, Videos, & Audios



-All the images, videos, and audios are edited to make it seem like Corpse said something wrong. All of these are fake and he didn't say any of it! — Look At Our Bio /safe (@YourePogchamp) February 2, 2021

Moreover, keeping in mind that Corpse Husband suffers from severe social anxiety and the fear of constantly keeping up to date with Twitter, this scathing attack was largely denounced by the online community:

This hashtag is really demeaning to those coming forward with REAL allegations. Women are coming out against Marilyn Manson as we speak and instead of bringing attention to that, false accusations and what is essentially a mockery is trending. #corpsehusbandallegations — Dahli (@uhhhdahlia) February 2, 2021

Exactly why I’m speaking out. Imagine waking up to a hashtag that claims to be cancelling you but really it’s ahhhha funny joke for the meme. I would be so terrified without context. — Loading… (studying) (@Paranoico_Pansy) February 2, 2021

Ik its so sad, lots of creators have been a victim of cancel culture. But hashtag "corpse husband allegations" is just next level it shows that people are willing to go off the deep end to get someone who is unproblematic canceled. — Yuki (@yukine8owo) February 2, 2021

The attempts of 'antis' to cancel their favorite YouTuber did not sit well with his fans, as they slammed the numerous allegations that surfaced against him.

Corpse Husband allegations trends online as a joke, and fans are enraged

In today's digital age, celebrities are often exposed to the internet's toxic side from time to time, especially regarding Cancel Culture.

With fame functioning as a double-edged sword, Corpse Husband, too, is no stranger to the perils of unwarranted and scathing online criticism, for seemingly no reason at all.

The latest tirade launched at him seems to have stemmed from his recent decision to retweet the viral audio clip of his breathing.

Using this as an attempt to unduly provoke public sentiment against him, anti-Corpse Husband stans began trending a mixture of horrific and lame allegations, which ranged from beating up their pets to burning their shakes:

HE POISONED OUR WATER SUPPLY, BURNED OUR CROPS AND DELIVERED THE PLAGUE UNTO OUR HOUSES#corpsehusbandallegations pic.twitter.com/yN8WS8jVlQ — annyssa 🪐 its black history month :) (@namgi2seokluvr) February 2, 2021

#corpsehusbandallegations HE SAID MY DOG LOOKS LIKE BAGUETTE AND THREW A ROCK AT MY DOOR — Luxxy Of The Rebllion (@Hee_Ho_Kun) February 2, 2021

#corpsehusbandallegations THIS DUDE FR TOOK MY CHEEZITS OUT THE MF’ING CABINET BRO HE IS NEVER TO BE FORGIVEN — Exonian!! (@Phaser37) February 1, 2021

While the tweets above might very well have been made in jest, the sickening approach to make a mockery of severe allegations, and more so against a person who suffers from crippling anxiety and chronic health issues, led to severe criticism from his fan base:

Along with several chronic illnesses? It’s not lost on me! It also was fucking weird when fans sent him “get better soons” in response to finding out he’ll be in pain the rest of his life. All of you, love or hate him, have empathy gaps the size of Marianas Trench. Seek help. — Mary🍄🐛 (@MaryKarberg) February 2, 2021

he is literally TERRIFIED to death of people making up stuff and y'all think this is a funny joke? 🥴 — Jay () Secrets System DREAM STAN (@NighttmareXXD) February 2, 2021

literally y'all are so fucking insensitive, and even though you might think that the antis who started this tag are bad, you also did the wrong shit by giving in and joking under it. Do you even know CC that you're trying to "protect" by flooding the tag with dumb stuff? gosh. — sofa :) (@simply_sofa) February 2, 2021

The man is going through a lot, and I pray he doesn't see these nasty tweets, the man doesn't deserve it. Like him or hate him, some things should never be jokes. Especially involving children.... — Luna (Saphy 🐉) (@WolfSpirit19) February 2, 2021

You all are screwed up. @Corpse_Husband has major anxiety issues, and I can only imagine how he feels as someone who also is diagnosed with anxiety. Stop it. #corpsehusbandallegations — Katreina (Trina) (@katreina_) February 2, 2021

ALRIGHT WHO THE FUCK STARTED ALLEGATIONS ABOUT ONE OF THE SWEETEST GUYS IN THIS DAMN WORLD?

What are these fake nonsense allegations?

I almost had a fucking anxiety attack. #corpsehusbandallegations — Ice🖤🌧 (@Icediamondss) February 2, 2021

Y’all trending #corpsehusbandallegations as a trend are gross as fuck.



Not only the anxiety y’all are going to cause him but also how TONE deaf this shit is for when shit actually happens#leaveCorpseHusbandalone — Cas (they/them) (@toogay_tootired) February 2, 2021

THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YALL BULLYING AN INNOCENT MAN WITH HIS ANXIETY I hope corpse is doing okay </3 #corpsehusbandallegations — miriam jean (@miriamjean8) February 2, 2021

// That man is honestly one of the most respectful content creators out there and it's not okay that he might see those or if his fans see those and take it seriously. Like y'all are going to give him such anxiety for no fucking reason other than clout and a joke. IT'S NOT FUNNY. — Mara Jade ➐ (@JadeMara15) February 2, 2021

So y'all on Twitter would rather spend your energy making up a fake hashtag trying to cancel someone who hasnt done anything just bc u don't like him, instead of using that energy towards actual pedophiles, racists, and abusers in the industry...okay... #corpsehusbandallegations — rhea (@hoteldiabloe) February 2, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, the practice of making photoshopped images and altered audio clips about Corpse Husband go viral constitutes a worrisome concern for fans.

One of the biggest and most wholesome creators in the world today, a significant reason why Corpse Husband keeps his identity a secret is his anxiety and the toxic nature of social media.

As fans continue to extend support to the 23-year-old, these recent allegations once again exposed the fickle nature of social media, where people are ever ready to join the Cancel Culture mob at the drop of a hat.