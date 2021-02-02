Twitter users accuse Corpse Husband of pedophilia and grooming: Here is what really happened

Fans of Corpse Husband were left stunned when they logged onto Twitter and saw numerous allegations against their favorite YouTuber.
In what probably seemed to be their worst nightmare taking shape, the sudden accusations ranged from pedophilia to grooming, leaving them deeply concerned.
However, in a cruel twist of fate, realization soon dawned upon fans that this was just a massive troll on the part of anti-Corpse Husband stans, who decided to make a mockery of a rather serious situation.
This left his fans incensed, as they took to Twitter to call out all those concocting different rumors and allegations against the internet sensation to stir up unwarranted controversy.
Moreover, keeping in mind that Corpse Husband suffers from severe social anxiety and the fear of constantly keeping up to date with Twitter, this scathing attack was largely denounced by the online community:
The attempts of 'antis' to cancel their favorite YouTuber did not sit well with his fans, as they slammed the numerous allegations that surfaced against him.
Corpse Husband allegations trends online as a joke, and fans are enraged
In today's digital age, celebrities are often exposed to the internet's toxic side from time to time, especially regarding Cancel Culture.
With fame functioning as a double-edged sword, Corpse Husband, too, is no stranger to the perils of unwarranted and scathing online criticism, for seemingly no reason at all.
The latest tirade launched at him seems to have stemmed from his recent decision to retweet the viral audio clip of his breathing.
Using this as an attempt to unduly provoke public sentiment against him, anti-Corpse Husband stans began trending a mixture of horrific and lame allegations, which ranged from beating up their pets to burning their shakes:
While the tweets above might very well have been made in jest, the sickening approach to make a mockery of severe allegations, and more so against a person who suffers from crippling anxiety and chronic health issues, led to severe criticism from his fan base:
As dissent continues to mount online, the practice of making photoshopped images and altered audio clips about Corpse Husband go viral constitutes a worrisome concern for fans.
One of the biggest and most wholesome creators in the world today, a significant reason why Corpse Husband keeps his identity a secret is his anxiety and the toxic nature of social media.
As fans continue to extend support to the 23-year-old, these recent allegations once again exposed the fickle nature of social media, where people are ever ready to join the Cancel Culture mob at the drop of a hat.Published 02 Feb 2021, 12:03 IST