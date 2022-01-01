"Tax all incomes": Tyler1 jokingly lays down idea for the "one" political issue he cares for

Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp recently spoke about his idea of an ideal tax reform plan, causing his viewers to laugh in confusion.

As Tyler1 is known to act in an exaggeratedly bizarre manner, his viewers weren't surprised to hear of his take on a "good" tax reform plan. He was playing League of Legends at the time of the discussion and switched tunes when speaking about the usage of his tax money.

"I think they need to tax all incomes. So even if you make $20, you should have to pay $15 in taxes to help support the economy."

Tyler1 says he would like to choose where his tax payments go

During his recent stream, Tyler1 got to touch a bit on politics while engaging in a match of League of Legends.

The discussion on tax reforms was prompted by a viewer who sent in a donation with a message:

"Would you open to be doing a political stream? I think that'd be fun, like, if you talk through positions with us."

Tyler1, in an annoyed tone, responded:

"No. I don't care about any of it. The only one thing about politics I ever give a f*** about, is tax season."

After pausing for a bit, Tyler1 continued:

"..and it's because, I think they need to tax all incomes. So even if you make $20, you should have to pay $15 in taxes to help support the economy. So, if your yearly income is, like, $1000, I think they need to be taxed $800. Make America great again guys, lets go."

The phrase "Make America Great Again" was famously used by former United States President Donald Trump, whose followers would also repeat the same.

During the same Twitch stream, Tyler1 commented on his desire for another change in the tax system that he would like to see, ableit he seemed to be more serious about this issue.

After a viewer brought up that he lived in "rural Missouri," Tyler1 replied:

"Okay, but, if I pay taxes, anyway, here, a small portion of what I paid for taxes should 100%- I should be able to choose. Like, what it goes for, to like, whether it be the roads, the school, around me.

Afterwards, he saw a message in his chat, which he read out loud:

"Bro, I see no benefit."

Tyler1 then stated that he wasn't going to speak on the topic anymore, leaving it at one final statement:

"Taxation is theft."

Surprisingly, the Twitch streamer remained fairly calm throughout the discussion, in comparison to his usual demeanor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul