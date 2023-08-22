5 most underrated feats in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 provides an extensive array of abilities to choose from for your character, enhancing their strength and capabilities. You will encounter a plethora of options relating to classes, races, and backgrounds when creating your character.

Each of these options provides a diverse set of features that you can pick as your character progresses through their journey. In addition to the available cantrips and spells that enhance your character's prowess, the choice of feats is also important as it provides distinctive abilities.

Choosing Feats is a straightforward process, as you need to take into account your character's Class, Race, and Background attributes. While there are clear choices available, it's also possible that you could overlook certain ones that are particularly relevant to your selected Class or Background.

Mage Slayer and 4 other underrated feats in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Athlete

The Athlete Feat in Baldur's Gate 3 enhances your character's Strength or Dexterity by one, with a maximum limit of 20. Additionally, this Feat proves advantageous when you're in a prone position, as getting back on your feet requires less movement.

Basically, standing up from a prone position requires utilizing half of a character's movement speed, but Athlete Feat reduces this.

Moreover, your jumping distance receives a boost of 50%. Considering that jumping holds significant importance in the Baldur's Gate 3 journey, enhanced jumping ability ensures the capability to cover greater distances. Since this feat also grants a +1 attribute increase, it becomes a strong choice.

2) Mage Slayer

In Baldur's Gate 3, you will encounter adversaries with formidable Spellcasting powers that can pose a challenge to you and your group. It's advisable to consider the Mage Slayer Feat to effectively handle these situations. This feat provides the following benefits:

Gain an advantage on saving throws.

Obtain the ability to target and attack spellcasters.

Disrupt the concentration of your opponents.

If a creature uses magic while in close combat proximity to you, you gain a benefit when making a Saving Throw against its effects. You also have the option to use your reaction to launch an immediate attack against the spellcaster.

The Mage Slayer Feat proves valuable, and foes struck by you experience a Disadvantage when making Concentration Saving Throws.

3) Lucky

Dealing with intricate scenarios in Baldur's Gate 3 relies on your proficiency in managing the dice roll activities. The Lucky Feat presents itself as a valuable option to contemplate due to the variety of benefits it provides, including advantages in Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and Saving Throws, along with the ability to re-roll an adversary's attack.

The Lucky Feat provides you with three luck points that you can utilize to obtain benefits on your attack rolls, ability checks, or saving throws. It can also be employed to compel an opponent to redo their Attack Roll.

In short, the Lucky Feat proves beneficial in confrontations with formidable enemies, particularly when there's a possibility of missing an attack opportunity or being struck by an opponent. The luck points expended when using this Feat will be replenished after a period of taking a Long Rest.

4) Polearm Master

Polearm Master in Baldur's Gate 3 is another Feat you should consider. It grants you the ability to utilize a Bonus Action for an attack using the rear end of your weapon.

The Bonus Attack action inflicts Bludgeoning damage ranging from one to four. The Opportunity Attack also automatically strikes an opponent attempting to move beyond your range.

5) Mobile

The Mobile Feat in Baldur's Gate 3 enables swift repositioning after attacking foes. It enhances your character's Movement Speed by three meters. Even when Dashing, your character isn't impeded by challenging terrain that would otherwise decrease their pace.

If your goal is to enhance your character's skill in ranged combat, this Feat can prove valuable as it enables them to change position without triggering attacks.

In general, the Mobile Feat presents an excellent option for players who favor attack and evade strategies.