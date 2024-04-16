How to unlock and play Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette

Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette is an exciting new game mode introduced in early 2024 where the game offers new challenges for players along with four new items to use during the rounds. This is a tabletop horror game in which you and the dealer take turns shooting a shotgun like in Russian roulette.

The dealer loads a shotgun with live and blank rounds, and you go first. Shooting yourself with a blank grants you another turn, whereas shooting with a live bullet ends your turn. Whoever depletes the other's "charges" first wins. The game also offers a Double or Nothing option, which allows you to chance to double your winnings but is considerably more chaotic.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can unlock and play Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette.

Unlocking Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette

New items are offered to players when playing the new mode Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette (Image via CRITICAL REFLEX)

Unlock condition: Beating the main game mode

To unlock the Double or Nothing mode, you must first beat the dealer in the main game mode, which lasts three rounds. The first round is a test of chance because you don't have anything to utilize. Starting with the second round, each time the dealer loads the pistol, you will receive two random objects. In the last round, there will be four things available.

Understanding what each item accomplishes and how to utilize said items effectively is critical to victory. After beating the ordinary game, you'll earn a gift, get a glimpse of the end credits, and that will unlock the Double Or Nothing Mode.

Playing Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette

Double or Nothing in Buckshot Roulette offers players a chance to double their winnings (Image via CRITICAL REFLEX)

When you start a new game after successfully finishing a run with the Good Ending, several medicines will be accessible in the restroom. Interacting with the drugs will result in a warning labeled "May impair your ability to drive." Consume them to activate Double or Nothing mode.

While the core rules remain the same, this mode has several minor adjustments. For starters, the doctor will not be available to resuscitate you if your battery runs out of energy. Instead, you'll return to the restroom and restart as a new player.

Another difference is that the number of goods and charges supplied at the start of each round will be random, and the game will include four new things which include Adrenaline, Burner Phone, Expired Medicine, and Inverter.

When you win against the dealer in this mode, a "Double or Nothing?" message appears, giving you the option of saying yes or no. Selecting yes means you'll continue the game and double your gains while selecting no means you'll depart with your winnings.

