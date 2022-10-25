Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (October 25)

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is in full swing. Although the start of the festival might not have been smooth, the developers were quick to figure out the issue and fix the same. That said, the Eververse Store is full of a lot of spooky goodies that can be used to spread Halloween cheer all around.

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is quite interesting. Guardians can get their hands on a lot of fun goodies, that are purely cosmetic in nature, and offer no competitive advantage whatsoever.

Ghost Shells, Ships, and more new cosmetics in this week's Eververse Store in Destiny 2

Every week, new cosmetics hit the shelves in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. There are two ways in which Guardians can purchase these items. The first is by using Silver, which happens to be the premium currency in the game. Another option players have is to purchase items with Bright Dust.

Bright Dust is an earnable currency in the game. Guardians can complete various challenges to get their hands on this item. Alternatively, vendors at the Tower offer bounties that reward Bright Dust for completion.

1) Ghost Shells

There are two Ghost Shells on sale this week. Interestingly enough, whenever they have made it to the Eververse Store in Destiny 2, they're the most expensive item and this week is no different. The Ghost Shells on sale are priced at 2850 Bright Dust each and they are as follows:

Hazy Future Shell

Hexing Shell

2) Ships

Unlike last week, there's just one ship on sale this week. This ship is known as the Desmodus. For some reason, this ship heavily resembles the Batwing from the Batman. It can be purchased for 2000 Bright Dust.

3) Mask Ornaments

Masks are a staple item in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. These are known as event items, and Guardians won't receive candy from activities during the event if they don't have a Mask. The default mask resembles the face of Master Rahool, the Cryptarch. However, these support ornaments as well. This week's Mask Ornament is known as Spider Mask and will be available for 1200 Bright Dust.

4) Weapon Ornaments

There's just one weapon ornament on sale this week in Destiny 2. This weapon ornament was also seen in the trailer for the Festival of the Lost. Known as the Wyrm Perilous, this ornament is for the Parasite Grenade Launcher and will be sold for 1250 Bright Dust. Although the Grenade Launcher does not receive a lot of love, it's a sturdy weapon and can dish out a good amount of damage if used properly in the game.

These are the items that Guardians will be able to purchase from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 from October 25 to November 1. Guardians who are interested in getting their hands on these items have until the next weekly reset to purchase them before they leave the Eververse Store for a while. It's hard to predict when they'll return, so now is a good time to purchase these items.

Poll : 0 votes