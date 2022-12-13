Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (December 13)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is off to a strong start. It's just the second week of the season, and Eva Levante will return to the Tower once again, but this time, it's for the Dawning celebrations.

The Dawning is one of the four major events conducted by Bungie in Destiny 2. It's more of a holiday event, and there's a lot of festive cheer waiting to be shared with everyone, including the Eliksni. That said, the cosmetics that Tess Everise is bringing along with her are related to the Dawning itself. Since this is just the first week, the selection of cosmetics is rather interesting. Here's a quick list of the cosmetics that will be on sale this week.

What's new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store Bright Dust inventory this week?

Before mentioning the inventory, it should be noted that not everything in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is sold for Bright Dust. A majority of the items are sold for Silver, which happens to be the premium currency in the game.

Bright Dust, on the other hand, is a currency that can be earned by completing seasonal challenges and bounties from different vendors at the Tower.

Having said that, here's the inventory for this week:

1) Ships

There's a really interesting ship on sale this week. Known as the Seirios Majoris, this ship is priced at 2000 Bright Dust and is the first of the many Dawning cosmetics that are set to go live over the coming weeks. Interestingly enough, this is a rare ship because it's worth 2000 Silver as well. Keeping that in mind, this week is a great time to grab the cosmetic.

2) Sparrows

The environment in the Last City and the universe as a whole is somewhat grim. However, a little bit of laughter every now and then can help keep spirits up. Eva Levante will be bringing The Mirthmobile with her, a tiny Sparrow that looks rather odd. Priced at 2500 Bright Dust, this item is something that most Guardians will want to get their hands on.

3) Ghost Shells

Ghost Shells always tend to be the most expensive item in the Eververse Store, at least in terms of Bright Dust. Known as the Festive Shell, the item will go on sale this week in the Eververse Store and will be priced at 2850 Bright Dust.

4) Weapon Ornaments

It's been a while since Anarchy received an ornament of its own in the game. With the arrival of the Dawning, this weapon will receive an ornament known as Compliance. Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, the item will only be available during this week and will then vanish into the ether. It's unclear when it will make an appearance in the Bright Dust section next, so Destiny 2 players who are interested in getting their hands on the cosmetic will have to do so this week.

