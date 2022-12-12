Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 13 to 20): Dawning begins, The Scarlet Keep Nightfall, and more  

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will enter its second week on December 13, alongside new missions, seasonal challenges, and pinnacles. Players will get busier in these opening weeks of the season, as the in-game pinnacle cap has been pushed to 1590.

The upcoming reset will bring The Dawning with new weapons and armor pieces, alongside The Scarlet Keep Strike in the Nightfall difficulty. Gambit will also have some spotlights, allowing players to gain bonus Infamy ranks. The following article lists all the upcoming additions to Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 2.

All upcoming content in the second weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (December 13 to 20)

1) The Dawning

The Dawning will go live in the upcoming weekly reset, introducing event cards, triumphs, weapons, and new currencies. A few data mines and APIs suggest that the new weapon will be a Stasis Pulse Rifle, called Stay Frosty. The available perks in the last two columns will include the following:

Third column: Offhand Strike, Well Rounded, Tunnel Vision, Moving Target, Thresh, Killing Wind, and Encore.

Fourth column: Headseeker, Kill Clip, Desperado, Adaptive Munitions, Golden Tricorn, Headstone, and Under-Over.

The Origin Trait of the weapon, Dawning Surprise, will drop an additional Dawning gift after rapidly defeating targets.

The previous post showcases this year's armor pieces for all three classes.

2) The Scarlet Keep Nightfall

The Scarlet Keep (Image via Destiny 2)

The Scarlet Keep will be back in Nightfall, granting players a chance at possibly a new weapon. Champion enemies of this Strike will be Unstoppable Ogres and Barrier Knights, alongside Arc burn with 50% incoming and 25% outgoing damage. This is also why Scarlet Keep is one of the toughest Nightfall to counter.

Elemental shields will include Solar and Arc shields on Wizards and Knights. Since Grandmaster Nightfalls won't be available until next month, players will get access to four difficulty modes namely Adept, Hero, Legend, and Master.

3) Bonus Gambit ranks

Gambit will be among the three ritual playlists to get bonus rank gains in Season 19. Completing Gambit matches and earning completion streaks will add up to Drifter's reputation at the Tower. Reaching rank 16 will drop the ritual weapons, called Veles-X.

Season of the Seraph ritual weapon (Image via Destiny 2)

The Stasis Pulse Rifle comes with the following perks:

First column: Chambered Compensator for Stability and recoil control.

Second column: Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Third Column: Repulsor Brace for overshield upon killing void rebuffed targets, alongside Tunnel Vision for increased Accuracy and ADS speed after reloading on kill.

Fourth column: Golden Tricorn for an increase in damage upon kills, and a 50% increase in damage after defeating a target with Grenade or melee kills, alongside Kill Clip for a 33% damage increase.

Similar to ritual weapons in the past, players can choose any two perks out of the four in the last two columns.

4) Mayhem in Crucible

Guardian supers (Image via Destiny 2)

Shaxx will be bringing back Mayhem in Crucible, as players can load up the game mode for fast pinnacles. Each run takes about 7 minutes, where super abilities have a significantly increased charge rate. Completing three of these matches will take roughly half an hour, granting players a +1 pinnacle at the end.

