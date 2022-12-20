Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (December 20)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is every Guardians' one-stop shop for cosmetics related to weapons, armor pieces, and ghosts. Although these items don't offer a competitive advantage, it doesn't hurt to look good while fighting enemies.

There are two ways in which players can get their hands on these cosmetics in the game. The first option is to purchase these items with Silver, which is the premium currency in the game. Guardians will have to purchase this currency using real money. The prices haven't changed in a long while, and Silver bundles are rather pricey. The game also has another currency known as Bright Dust, which is one of the few currencies in Destiny 2 that can be earned. To get their hands on this currency, Guardians will have to complete seasonal challenges and bounties from different vendors at the Tower.

What does Tess Everis have on offer this week in Destiny 2?

With the Dawning event currently active in the game, the cosmetics in the Eververse Store reflect the overall theme of the event. Here are some of the items that will be sold for Bright Dust in the store after the Destiny 2 weekly reset today.

1) Ships

Ships are vehicles that help Guardians travel from one planet to another. It's rather unfortunate that there aren't any missions that involve ship-based combat, but these ships definitely look good. The Silverwing Kestrel is the ship that's on sale this week, and it's priced at 2000 Bright Dust. It will be on sale for this week only, so Guardians just have seven days to purchase it.

2) Sparrows

Guardians who want to pull off a Santa Claus cosplay in Destiny 2 might want to consider the Sparrow. Designed like a sled, the Sparrow can fit perfectly into a Santa Claus-themed loadout. Priced at 2500 Bright Dust, the Joy of Dawning Sparrow is a perfect addition to the garages of Guardians who love collecting festive items.

3) Ghosts

Ghost Shells have always been the most expensive items in the game's Eververse Store. Designed to look like a gingerbread Ghost, the Confectionary Shell is probably the cutest Ghost Shell that Guardians have seen. Priced at 2850, the Confectionary Shell is a nice way to share the Dawning spirit with Guardians and Ghosts alike.

4) Weapon cosmetics

It's been a while since Ager's Scepter received an ornament. Known as the Cold Cheer, it is probably the cheapest item in the Eververse Store this week, priced at 1250 Bright Dust. Once purchased on an account, Guardians will be able to use this cosmetic for the Ager's Scepter on all the three characters they have.

This concludes the list of items being sold for Bright Dust this week. Guardians have only seven days to get their hands on these items because they'll leave the Bright Dust section with the next weekly reset.

