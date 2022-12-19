All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 3 (December 20) 

Seasonal challenges in the initial weeks of a new Destiny 2 season are the primary source of XP gains for many players. All players are on a quest to make their characters fit for specific activities, such as Grandmaster Nightfall, Master Raids, and even Trials of Osiris.

To do so, pinnacles and artifact bonuses are the primary elements everyone looks at. The upcoming reset will introduce a new set of challenges, rewarding everyone with a massive chunk of XP upon completion, alongside other materials as rewards.

Disclaimer: Seasonal challenges revolving around the seasonal quest have been excluded from this article as the information hasn't been provided in the API yet.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph seasonal challenges for week 3 (December 20)

1) In the cold light of the sun

Titan Solar 3.0 (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat combatants using Solar or Stasis damage inside Heist Battlegrounds. As mentioned, it can be either of the two damage types, so clearing adds (additional enemies) with Gjallarhorn or using a Kinetic Stasis Primary will count towards progress.

Solar or Stasis final blows required: 150

Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Rapid loadout

No time to explain Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to defeat combatants using Pulse Rifles or Trace Rifles. However, bonus progress will be granted upon defeating Guardians. Pulse Rifles in PvP is the most recommended choice, as Messenger, No Time to Explain, or even the new Disparity can be lethal against Guardians.

Additional objectives require players to defeat combatants inside the Heist Battlegrounds quickly.

Pulse Rifle or Trace Rifle kills required: 150

Quick kills required: 10

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Power Broker

Power cap of a character (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to reach a powerful cap of 1580 this season. Some viable options to get quick gear include:

Tower vendor completion of bounties.

Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

Altar of Reflection from The Witch Queen on Savathun's Throne World.

Ketchcrash playlist.

The Playlist pinnacles will also be a great option until the cap hits, and players will still get +1 in the upcoming weeks.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

4) Close Range calibrations

Funnelweb (Image via Destiny 2)

Close-range weapons such as Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives, and Swords will need to be used on Europa for this challenge. Additionally, bonus progression will be granted upon scoring rapid kills. The best places to do this are inside Lost Sectors.

Calibration required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

5) Primeval Entourage

Primeval in Gambit (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat Taken opponents inside Gambit. Defeating more formidable combatants such as Envoys, high-value targets, and Primeval will grant bonus progress.

Kills required: 100

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

6) Scorched Earth

Scorched Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

With the weekly reset bringing in Team Scorched alongside bonus Crucible ranks, players will also get a chance to finish this challenge. They will need to score Guardian kills using an Eliksni Scorched cannon to do so.

Kills required: 40

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

7) Ultimate Champion

Champion enemies (Image via Bungie)

Players must defeat Champions inside Nightfall Strikes on Hero difficulty or higher to complete this challenge. Typically, bonus progression will be granted in the higher difficulty tiers.

Champion kills required: 60

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust

