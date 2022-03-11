Upcoming Genshin Impact characters from the "Of Drink A-Dreaming" event leaked

The latest Of Drink A-Dreaming event in Genshin Impact version 2.5 has finally begun. The Traveler and Paimon have taken up the role of bartenders, and they'll be making drinks for the next nine days.

The newly released event has incentivized players to return to Mondstadt, where they can talk to the likes of Kaeya, Rosaria, and Diluc. Talking to each character and giving them the desired drink completes a Tavern Tale and rewards Primogems.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming characters for the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

Characters for Tavern Tales in the 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event in Genshin Impact

In the first Tavern Tale, players came across Kaeya and Rosaria. Thereafter, Diluc arrived at the Tavern alone for the second tale. On the second day of the event, travelers were able to unlock two more Tavern Tales featuring Lisa and Jean (together) and Zhongli.

The characters who will be featured in the upcoming Tavern Tales are:

Beidou and Ningguang

Shenhe

Eula

Aside from "generic" NPCs, Eula, Kaeya & Rosaria, Diluc, Lisa & Jean, Zhongli, Beidou & Ningguang, and Shenhe have voiced dialogue in this bartending minigame event.



It is surprising that an event based on bartending and beverages doesn't include Diona and Venti. Both the characters have a long history of making and drinking beverages, and fans would have loved to create some Tavern Tales with them.

No Venti. @Maliq146 The only instance of Venti exists in the drink size codename: Tall, Grande, Venti. However, the English localization chose to use Small, Medium and Large instead.No Venti. @Maliq146 The only instance of Venti exists in the drink size codename: Tall, Grande, Venti. However, the English localization chose to use Small, Medium and Large instead.No Venti.

The inclusion of several Liyue characters has been appreciated by players. Beidou and Ningguang will arrive as a group while Shenhe and Eula will deal with the traveler individually.

Players must complete Eula's story quest called Aphros Delos Chapter: Act I - The Spindrift Shall Never Return to the Sea to become eligible for Of Drink A-Dreaming. The AR requirement to unlock the quest will be reduced to AR 28 during the event, and travelers won't even have to spend a Story Key on it.

As of now, there's no information on the exact dialogues of the remaining characters.

Genshin Impact community appreciates the Of Drink A-Dreaming event in version 2.5

Of Drink A-Dreaming is one of the most relaxing events released in Genshin Impact lately. Unlike Three Realms Gateway Offering, players aren't expected to take on any enemies or solve any life-threatening issues in the world of Teyvat.

Instead, they just have to listen closely to the orders and make drinks. The conversations included in the ongoing event are intriguing, to say the least. Many players love listening to their favorite characters, and lore-based events are a delight for them.

This event is already making me SOB. Like, the Diluc crumbs with Crepus, Kaeya and Rosaria’s chemistry during their interaction… FR I’m already in love with this event



#diluc #GenshinImpact #kaerosa ///SPOILERS FOR OF DRINK-A-DREAMINGThis event is already making me SOB. Like, the Diluc crumbs with Crepus, Kaeya and Rosaria’s chemistry during their interaction… FR I’m already in love with this event ///SPOILERS FOR OF DRINK-A-DREAMINGThis event is already making me SOB. Like, the Diluc crumbs with Crepus, Kaeya and Rosaria’s chemistry during their interaction… FR I’m already in love with this event #diluc #GenshinImpact #kaerosa https://t.co/IHzpWao7bj

THIS IS SUCH A GREAT DAY FOR DILUC KAEYA AND ROSARIA LIKERS- I MISSED THEM SO MUCH WAAAH / of drink a dreaming spoilersTHIS IS SUCH A GREAT DAY FOR DILUC KAEYA AND ROSARIA LIKERS- I MISSED THEM SO MUCH WAAAH https://t.co/GG7MyOt16f

It is safe to assume that players will have an equally good time with Beidou, Ningguang, Shenhe, and Eula. All these characters have unique personalities in Genshin Impact and have countless fans worldwide.

