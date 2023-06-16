3 upcoming Genshin Impact reruns worth your Primogems

Some Genshin Impact reruns have already been leaked, and a few of them are definitely worth the Primogems. Note that this article focuses primarily on a character's relevance to the current meta. After all, that would be the best way to evaluate how worthwhile any individual unit would be to a player's account. Note that this list is based on what leaks have revealed thus far.

Anything found in Genshin Impact leaks is always subject to change, including potential reruns. The information on the upcoming Event Wishes was the most up-to-date details available when this article was written. A special mention should be given to characters who weren't leaked to have a banner but were heavily speculated to have a rerun, like any of the Archons potentially showing up after 4.0.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Three leaked Genshin Impact reruns worth spending Primogems on

1) Yelan

She's an example of a character worth every Primogem (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan has consistently been one of the best 5-stars in Genshin Impact since her debut. She regularly has high usage within the Spiral Abyss, often even being the most used Hydro character overall in that content. Anybody seeking a great meta character who can apply Hydro effortlessly off-field should consider getting Yelan.

Her rerun was leaked to be in Genshin Impact 4.0. There is ample time until then, meaning Travelers could easily stockpile Primogems and Intertwined Fates in the meantime.

Yelan is the best character on this list from a meta standpoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Even if some players are more excited about new Fontaine characters, Yelan has historically been great in past updates. The only question would be if the Hydro Archon will push her out of the top spot for a Hydro character.

That happening wouldn't instantly make Yelan bad, though. All her advantages would still be relevant for completing the Spiral Abyss and other content.

2) Kokomi

Kokomi is also very good (image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of Hydro characters, Kokomi is excellent. She's arguably the best healer in Genshin Impact right now and is instrumental to many great Bloom and Frozen teams. Bloom compositions especially appreciate her heals since that Elemental Reaction could cause serious harm to teammates.

Any character who wants to be enabled by good Hydro application will appreciate Kokomi in their team comp. She might not be as must-have as Yelan, but Kokomi's role as a healer makes her stand out in a unique way.

Kokomi is an underrated character to spend your Primogems on (Image via HoYoverse)

Anybody interested in Kokomi should know that she was leaked to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8. Her banner was rumored to be in the second half of the update alongside the Wanderer's. Both characters in that Event Wish phase are good, yet their roles are completely different.

Thus, which rerun you spend your Primogems on is a matter of preference that your account's current progress may inspire.

3) Wanderer

Many players will spend their Primogems on Wanderer just because they like his character (Image via HoYoverse)

The final rerun character worth discussing here is the Wanderer. Anybody seeking a top-tier exploration character will love Wanderer's unique Elemental Skill, as he can levitate far distances both horizontally and vertically. Most characters lack useful abilities for exploring the overworld, let alone have the mobility the Wanderer possesses.

However, it's also worth praising his single-target damage. If players need a strong DPS and already have a C6 Faruzan in their inventory, then rolling for Wanderer would be a great idea. Travelers who don't have a C6 Faruzan will get much less value out of Wanderer.

Playable Fatui Harbingers have historically been pretty good (Image via HoYoverse)

He's been leaked to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8's second half alongside Kokomi. Wanderer is insanely popular, so his being solid competitively is more of a bonus than anything else for some fans. Note that Faruzan will be on his rerun in this update.

