5 upgrades you can plan for Yelan ahead of her leaked rerun in Genshin Impact 4.0

Yelan was leaked to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 4.0. While it's yet to be confirmed to be true just yet, several banner leaks as of late have been surprisingly accurate. That means there is a good chance that this iconic 5-star character will be returning in the first Fontaine patch. There is a reasonable amount of time between then and now, so it's worth considering things to upgrade before then.

Travelers can save numerous resources from Primogems to even Talent Materials to make Yelan as good as possible after her rerun begins in Genshin Impact 4.0. Part of 3.7 was still ongoing when this was written, meaning players had a full patch in 3.8 to prepare for this top-tier character.

Five upgrades to do for Yelan in Genshin Impact 4.0 if her leaked rerun is true

1) Aqua Simulacra

Her signature weapon is excellent on her (Image via HoYoverse)

If the Genshin Impact 4.0 rerun leaks are accurate, Aqua Simulacra should appear on the Epitome Invocation alongside Yelan's banner. This weapon is her best-in-slot option for the following reasons:

Good HP statstick: Only two bows in this game provide HP, and Aqua Simulacra is one of them. Remember, this character typically enjoys having high HP on her builds.

Massive CRIT DMG: Aqua Simulacra has the highest CRIT DMG% for any bow in the game, with a record of 88.2%.

Significant effect: An easy-to-achieve DMG buff that applies if the character is off the field is impressive.

Many players might have gotten Yelan before, but getting her signature weapon might have been out of reach for them back then. Thankfully, they'll get another opportunity soon, assuming that the Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks are authentic.

2) Materials for Aqua Simulacra

The materials for Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoLAB Sora Hoshina)

It would be best if you pulled this bow from Epitome Invocation once it appears alongside Yelan's banner in Genshin Impact 4.0 to get it. Travelers still need to farm some materials to max out its level. Raising its total level is instrumental to making its CRIT DMG as high as possible.

The above infographic shows what Travelers need to farm before Genshin Impact 4.0. You must get the Guyun materials from the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Statuettes come from Abyss Lectors and Shadowy Husks.

Meanwhile, Spectral items are available by slaying Specters. Ideally, Travelers will go for a Level 90 Aqua Simulacra so that this bow can have 542 Attack and 88.2% CRIT DMG on this weapon.

3) 1st Constellation

Constellations are always good if you can get them (Image via HoYoverse)

If you got Yelan in a banner before Genshin Impact 4.0, then going for her C1 would be an excellent upgrade worth considering. For reference, its effect is:

"Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge."

Lingering Lifeline is the name of this character's Elemental Skill. Gaining an additional charge lets players deal more Hydro DMG and get more Energy than a C0 Yelan. It's not as if you must use her Elemental Skill again immediately.

Use the second charge whenever it's convenient for you.

4) 2nd Constellation

Higher Constellations are even better to aim for (Image via HoYoverse)

This article could technically be just about Yelan's several useful Constellations, but many later ones would be realistically out of reach for most players. C2 is already a high investment many Travelers might not even get in Genshin Impact 4.0.

However, this character has already had two banners before. If a player got a copy of her at least once per previous run, they could theoretically go for her second Constellation.

Its effect is:

"When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it will fire an additional water arrow that will deal 14% of Yelan's Max HP as Hydro DMG. This effect can trigger once every 1.8s."

Players typically build this character's HP as high as possible, so getting a sizable amount of extra damage every 1.8 seconds is phenomenal.

5) Talent Materials

All the materials she needs (Image via HoYoLAB Qiqi_)

Not every player goes for 10/10/10 on their characters right away. Travelers who don't have Yelan's talents maxed should consider farming the Talent Materials she needs before she returns in Genshin Impact 4.0.

All the Prosperity Books are available at the Taishan Mansion every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. The Insignia materials are easily obtained by defeating the numerous Fatui enemies scattered across Teyvat. You can beat Azhdaha once a week for the Gilded Scales she needs.

Version 3.8 will have an event where you can get a Crown of Insight, so take advantage of that to at least max out one of this character's Talents. If you already have at least three Crowns of Insights, you can focus on the other Talent Materials.

