Using Shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Knowledge of using Shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is important if you want to survive in the brutal world of the Holy Roman Empire. You might have come across shrines during your playthrough but couldn't interact with them. That is because you must unlock a particular perk to get the shrine's blessing. However, the labor is worth the reward.

This article guides you on how to use shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to use Shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are points of interest you'll come across in the various regions of Trosky and Kuttenberg. Interacting with them will give you a long-lasting buff. When the buff is active, any injury that would otherwise kill you is nullified and you'll instead regain 25% of your health. It is a single-use buff that will last for 12 in-game hours or until you use it. However, you can activate it again by praying at a shrine.

How to activate the ability to use Shrines

Fundamentals of Theology in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

To unlock the ability to pray at Shrines in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must unlock the Fundamentals of Theology perk for Henry. The requirements for unlocking the perk are:

Minimum Scholarship level: 14

14 Prerequisite: Liberal Arts

As mentioned above, you must unlock the Liberal Arts perk before unlocking Fundamentals of Theology. After unlocking the latter, you can also pray at Churches and other similar religious sites alongside Shrines.

How to level up Scholarship

Liberal Arts in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

There are four ways to level up the Scholarship skill in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Reading books:

Reading books, especially Skill books, will increase the Scholarship skill. Some of these can be found lying around in the various environments of the game. However, for the remainder of them, you must purchase them from the Scribe in Troskowitz.

Reading them will require a certain time, which can be reduced by increasing your skills and unlocking perks.

Scholarship checks:

Once you acquire a certain Scholarship level in the game, dialogues based on the ability will start appearing in conversations. These options will host a skill check, meaning the dialogue will be successful if you meet or exceed the required amount of Scholarship level. Passing the check will net you some Scholarship XP.

New knowledge:

Whenever there is a new addition to the codex while exploring the world, your Scholarship will gain some XP.

Skill trainers:

Trainers provide XP to your skills at the cost of groschen. After completing The Voivode's Curse quest, Aranka at the Nomad Camp can teach you the basics of Scholarship for free. Alternatively, the scribes located at Troskowitz and Trosky Castle will offer opportunities to train you at the skill for some groschen.

