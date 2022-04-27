"This gang sucks": Valkyrae exposes how Cube Gang refused to stream games with her

Rachell "Valkyrae" criticized her fellow Cube Gang members for not playing more games with her. While on stream, she shared some of her DMs with the group of variety streamers.

She explained that she was open to playing any game that the other members of the group wanted, rather than playing Valorant and Grand Theft Auto all the time. While the gang would try to make plans to play together, one or two of them would flake out and do something else. She decided to let them know she was frustrated with the group.

"I'm outta here. This gang sucks. This gang doesn't feel like it used to be."

Valkyrae exposes Cube Gang for not playing with her

On stream, Rae responded to a commenter who said they heard fellow Cube Gang member Fuslie expressing interest in playing a wider variety of games. This sent her on a rant about Cube Gang, saying that it has been difficult to get the group together to play games.

"Cube Gang is a disaster!"

Rae pulled up the group's private messages where Taco said that he wanted to play games besides Valorant and GTA. Fuslie agreed with him, offering suggestions like Counter Strike or Fall Guys. Rae responded by letting the group know she was okay with playing anything as long as they could get together.

"I'm down for anything. So down for anything. I'm desperate!"

She said that she didn't get a reply to that comment. Valkyrae said that she forgot Rated, another member of the group, doesn't stream on Mondays. However, it turned out he was on and streaming Valorant with Taco. This seemed to be the last straw for Rae, as she responded by saying she was done with the group and that Cube Gang wasn't what it used to be.

Other members responded by telling her to calm down and take back what she said. She wasn't having it:

"Randy said 'can you relax?' No!"

It isn't known if Rae is seriously disbanding the group of variety streamers. While this probably isn't the end of the Cube Gang, it is perhaps a wake-up call to the other members that they should play more often. The group hasn't been around for a long time, and could probably stand to branch out more if they want to prevent it from becoming stale.

Fans react to Valkyrae calling out Cube Gang

Fans had a few takes on Rae claiming that she is done with Cube Gang. Some said she needs to find another group.

Fans think that the Cube Gang needs to branch out to different games (Image via YouTube)

People noted that Rae's real-life behavior is starting to blend together with her GTA RP character, Ray Mond. While she may not be as violent as her character, she definitely came across as a bit confrontational in the clip.

Others implied that the problem stemmed from the streamers being burned out by constantly streaming Grand Theft Auto, comparing it to the late stages of the Among Us craze in 2020.

Hopefully Valkyrae's fellow streamers will take her complaints seriously and start playing more consistently. Even if they don't branch out to other games, Rae likely won't have any complaints if they play more Valorant.

