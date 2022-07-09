“I’m taller” - Valkyrae hilariously mocks Bella Poarch for her height

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" and TikTok sensation Bella Poarch got together for a fun-filled cooking livestream before the former left for Japan with the OTV crew.

While they were busy trying to help Valkyrae's mother, the American streamer suddenly noticed that she looked a bit taller and instantly took the opportunity to mock Poarch for her height.

The 100 Thieves co-owner is often jokingly teased by her fans and fellow streamers for her small height. Although she takes it in a light-hearted manner, she is quick to prove herself taller than other streamers and creators.

And that's precisely what fans witnessed during her farewell livestream, wherein she can be seen poking fun at her close friend and music video partner for being a bit shorter than herself:

"I'm taller."

Valkyrae hilariously pointed out the height difference between her and Bella Poarch

A broadcast on June 7, 2022, saw Valkyrae, her mother and Bella Poarch indulge in cooking Filipino cuisine. Earlier yesterday, the popular Instagram personality surprised Valkyrae with a special visitor prior to her leaving for the OTV Japan trip.

The mysterious visitor was none other than the 100 Thieves co-owner's mother, who flew all the way from Georgia to meet her.

While having a pretty busy cooking session with her mother and Poarch, Valkyrae noticed a rather interesting height difference between the two of them. But what piqued the interest of many was her not-so-subtle reaction to it. Immediately pointing out the difference, Rachell jumped in excitement and exclaimed:

"This is incredible, I'm taller and I can't get over it. This is awesome. I am only taller than three."

Shortly thereafter, Bella innocently stood up on her toes to look a bit taller than the American streamer. Trying to emphasize her stature even more, the YouTuber hilariously pointed out that Poarch was wearing a shoe which potentially gave her a few more inches:

"I only have socks on. She has shoes on too."

Fans react to the comical interaction

As expected, the hilarious incident evoked multiple responses from viewers. The clip was an instant hit on YouTube and garnered over 48k viewers. Several users replied to the clip, with many poking fun at Rae for capitalizing on the slight difference in height. A handful were even curious about Bella Poarch's height.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what they had to say:

Fans react to the comical interaction (Image via- Streamer Moments/YouTube)

The pair have set the internet on fire with their numerous collaborations, including the iconic red-themed Valentine's Day photoshoot. Gathering thousands of likes and comments on multiple social media handles, the pair have indubitaly stuck up a well-fortified friendship that has melted the hearts of millions of viewers.

