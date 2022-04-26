Valkyrae, MrBeast, and others react as Corpse Husband teases visuals for his song HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !

Corpse Husband recently posted a snippet of his upcoming music video. The visuals for HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! ! music video were teased, featuring Corpse and featured artist Night Lovell drawn in a Japanese anime art style.

Since the track was released in September 2021, it has crossed 80 million streams on Spotify. To commemorate the epic milestone, Corpse decided to create a video for the song. Fans were excited to see the snippet, as well as the news that the release date of the video may be right around the corner.

Valkyrae, MrBeast, and others react to Corpse Husband's teaser of upcoming music video

Many of Corpse Husband's fans, friends and fellow content creators provided their reactions to the snippet of the HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! ! music video.

Jimmy "MrBeast" reached out to Corpse and asked if he wanted to collaborate with the YouTuber on an original anime series.

The rapper replied by saying that he would be interested in doing such a collaboration with MrBeast.

While it's probably unlikely that this anime will happen, MrBeast does have the money and influence to finance such a massive undertaking. Combine that with Corpse's recent debut into anime voice acting as a member of the Tribe Nine English dub cast, and this project may have legs. Not to mention the YouTubers' built-in audience of tens of millions of subscribers.

Valkyrae, a friend and frequent collaborator with Corpse Husband, expressed her excitement at the news of a new music video dropping. She asked when she could expect the music video to be released. Surprisingly, Corpse publicly gave her an answer.

He replied, saying that the music video will be uploaded to his official YouTube channel this Friday.

While this isn't exactly a guarantee, it is the closest thing to an official release date announcement so far. Assuming the production of the music video is already complete, it is a safe bet that the video will show up on his subscribers' YouTube feeds this Friday.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Karl Jacobs added on to the release date conversation, suggesting that Friday would be a good day to release the video. Corpse agreed.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Corpse_Husband @Valkyrae @CORPSE FRIDAY SOUNDS GOOD, GOOD IDEA THAT IS OPTIMIZED THAT WAY I CAN WATCH IT WHEN I GET OUT OF SCHOOL / WORK FOR THE WEEK @Corpse_Husband @Valkyrae @CORPSE FRIDAY SOUNDS GOOD, GOOD IDEA THAT IS OPTIMIZED THAT WAY I CAN WATCH IT WHEN I GET OUT OF SCHOOL / WORK FOR THE WEEK

Plenty of other content creators and streamers responded to voice their excitement for the upcoming video of HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !

tina :D @TinaKitten @CORPSE PLS U HAVE NO IDEA HOW EXCITED I AM @CORPSE PLS U HAVE NO IDEA HOW EXCITED I AM

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @CORPSE This is about to be so epic so proud of u @CORPSE This is about to be so epic so proud of u

One replier said that this was not a surprising announcement, alongside a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet by Corpse Husband. In the tweet, he said that he should work on creating a visual for the song, but that it would take between six and seven months to complete. This was posted a few weeks ago, around seven months after the song's initial release in September of 2021.

With a new music video set to drop this week, as well as his voice acting work on Tribe Nine and the release of his latest single "POLTERGEIST!" Corpse Husband has had quite a big month this April. Following the release of his most recent single, the rapper also teased that he had multiple songs on the backburner that could possibly be released in the near future.

CORPSE @CORPSE i'm excited to continue developing more as an artist and drop these other upcoming songs

🖤 i'm excited to continue developing more as an artist and drop these other upcoming songs🖤

With all of this recent news, Corpse seems primed for an excellent 2022.

