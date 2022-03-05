Valkyrae pleads GTA RP fans to stop toxicity against streamers

GTA RP is once-again becoming popular, with streamers like Valkyrae coming back to play their characters once again. Unfortunately, GTA RP has an incredibly toxic fanbase, where fans often find themselves insulting streamers for what they do in the game as their characters.

A recent tweet came from the streamer's alternate Twitter, giving others an oath to follow. The oath states that the GTA RP player is not their character, and has the reader state that they will not harass streamers because of the game.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Repeat after me!



“I will treat GTAV RP streams as an improv reality tv show. I understand that the character’s personality/actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game” Repeat after me!“I will treat GTAV RP streams as an improv reality tv show. I understand that the character’s personality/actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game”

Valkyrae requests GTA RP fans to recite a pledge and stop being toxic

NoPixel is one of the most popular GTA RP servers around, and Valkyrae, xQc, and others are well-known for their adventures on it. In the past, larger streamers have raged at other GTA RP fans, or had their community bother other streamers they didn’t agree with.

Joe @MrArCHH @itsraechill I love the gta streams because it is like a improv tv show and it’s so immersive! Especially because your RP has got so amazing @itsraechill I love the gta streams because it is like a improv tv show and it’s so immersive! Especially because your RP has got so amazing ❤️

Occasionally, this happens without a streamer saying anything. This happens with xQc’s fanbase from time to time, where the more toxic elements of his fanbase bother other streamers who interact with Felix on the server.

Moments like this have led to the streamer making a tweet, requesting people repeat an oath after her. It’s based around not accosting GTA RP streamers for the characters they portray.

“I will treat GTA RP streams as an improv reality TV show. I understand that the character’s personality [and] actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in-game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game.”

This led to quite a few opinions and thoughts on the subject across Twitter, whether they agree with the streamer or not.

“Be kind or banned ty” : Valkyrae doubles down, internet responds

RAE @Valkyrae @itsraechill I should have posted this on main but whatever plz be kind or banned ty @itsraechill I should have posted this on main but whatever plz be kind or banned ty

GTA RP servers can be exciting to watch. It’s a whole new world set in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but the toxicity that comes with the fans can be incredibly off-putting. After Valkyrae made her tweet, quite a few people spoke out about how they felt.

Many agreed with Valkyrae, with some saying they already treat GTA RP players that way, and wished more people would.

Candycane ☀️ @Candycane1120 @Valkyrae @itsraechill Yes queen! You heard her, be kind to everyone involved in the RP or get banned everywhere guys. @Valkyrae @itsraechill Yes queen! You heard her, be kind to everyone involved in the RP or get banned everywhere guys. ❤️❤️

Others were confused as to why people take GTA RP so serious when it’s just playing a character, like in Dungeons & Dragons. Another user said:

Geo @geowtfbruh @Valkyrae @itsraechill This was a big thing when rp meta was out. Can't believe people took it so seriously @Valkyrae @itsraechill This was a big thing when rp meta was out. Can't believe people took it so seriously

Fair @f65903488 @Valkyrae @itsraechill honestly it’s a good reminder for the weird people that STILL can’t separate rp and ooc!!! we spread love in this community and others don’t represent us @Valkyrae @itsraechill honestly it’s a good reminder for the weird people that STILL can’t separate rp and ooc!!! we spread love in this community and others don’t represent us

catplanet @siennarena @itsraechill I will never understand people getting mad over streamers acting as a character in a role play. 🙃 @itsraechill I will never understand people getting mad over streamers acting as a character in a role play. 🙃

Even Pizza Hut Gaming got in on it and posted the oath.

Pizza Hut Gaming @pizzahutgaming @itsraechill @Valkyrae I will treat GTAV RP streams as an improv reality tv show. I understand that the character’s personality/actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game @itsraechill @Valkyrae I will treat GTAV RP streams as an improv reality tv show. I understand that the character’s personality/actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game

One excellent point was made, about people that display disgusting behavior, only to hide behind “RP” when called out on how they treat others.

ً @raesIie @itsraechill and mentioning the character of RP does not mean we are talking about the streamer @itsraechill and mentioning the character of RP does not mean we are talking about the streamer

Sam⁷ 🌱💗 @lovelessxsamy @freondeglace It's also amazing how many streamers show disgusting behavior and hide behind it "just being rp". @freondeglace It's also amazing how many streamers show disgusting behavior and hide behind it "just being rp".

One Twitter user understands how one can be immersed in the stories people are telling but were confused about them losing their common sense, taking RP too seriously.

ً @sereneila @itsraechill i understand how viewers can be immersed in the storyline but it always baffled me how there are still some viewers lose their common sense by taking RP far too seriously which can effect the streamers @itsraechill i understand how viewers can be immersed in the storyline but it always baffled me how there are still some viewers lose their common sense by taking RP far too seriously which can effect the streamers

Hundreds of Twitter users came out to support the streamer's quest for less toxicity in the GTA RP scene from its audience. Time will tell if it brings more positivity to the GTA roleplaying community, or if more viewers just get banned.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul