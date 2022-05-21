"Mine is a solo router" - Valkyrae reveals her insane internet speed on livestream

In a recent stream, Rachell "Valkyrae" was loading up a game to play with her fellow Cube Gang members. She had to download the game from her Steam library first, but the other streamers didn't have to wait as long as they expected.

She downloaded the game, which was a little over three gigabytes, in about 20 seconds. The rest of the gang were surprised that the download was so fast, before Rae explained that she has a router all to herself.

"Mine is a solo router."

Valkyrae shows off insane internet speed

While streaming, Rae was about to play a game with fellow Cube Gang members Fuslie, Rated and Taco. The game the group chose was DEVOUR, a four-player co-op survival game on Steam.

Rae did not have the game installed on her PC and broke the news to the rest of the gang that they'd have to wait for her to download it.

"I'm reinstalling it right now actually, oh god."

The group let out a collective groan, to which Rae tried to assuage their fears by keeping them updated on how fast the download was going. The three gigabyte game downloaded at a rate of over 100 megabytes per second, finishing in around 22 seconds, which led to Rated expressing his disbelief at her download speed.

"There's no way it downloaded that quick."

Fuslie, who lives in the same house as Valkyrae, was even more shocked. She didn't understand how the two roommates had such drastically different download speeds.

"How come my internet's not that fast and we live together?"

Rae explained that Fuslie is probably sharing a router with some of their other housemates, Miyoung and Yvonnie. She further explained that she has her own router, which is why her internet speed is so much faster even though they live in the same house. Fuslie was not aware of this.

"You have a solo router?"

Taco joked about Rae's roommates not knowing about her solo router while the rest of them shared one.

"Y'all didn't know about it? Damn."

Her download speeds certainly caught Fuslie's attention, who may want to keep a router to herself now.

Fans react to Valkyrae's download speeds

Many fans talked about how Fuslie reacted to Rae's internet speed, noting that she complained about her internet speed as well as frame drops in a stream.

Fans could relate to how Fuslie reacted, saying they could only dream of the download speeds Rae has (Image via YouTube)

Others expressed their jealousy alongside Fuslie, saying they wished they had access to such fast internet speeds. Those who were able to make the investment also chimed in to say they recommend doing so.

