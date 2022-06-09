Valkyrae reveals what has inspired her to start playing GTA RP again

Fans of Valkyrae’s GTA RP streams should be excited since it seems like those could come back in the near future. A tweet from Rae revealed that her time away while traveling has led to a desire to play on the GTA roleplay servers, but she did not set a date. A return has not been confirmed, only that she was inspired to play the game again.
Rae tweeted:
"I’m so happy while traveling I’m actually inspired to play GTARP again LOLLLLL"
Traveling has rejuvenated Valkyrae’s urge to play GTA RP
It sounds like being away and traveling has recharged Valkyrae and given her the desire to stream GTA RP again, but there’s no telling when her character, Ray Mond, will return. The streamer seems incredibly happy at the moment, so happy that even playing GTA RP isn’t such a bad plan.
While playing GTA RP, the streamer had to deal with incredible amounts of backseating, toxic viewers, and people shipping the streamer with many of the other characters she interacted with. However, Rae is a variety streamer, and in a tweet back on March 20, 2022, she made it clear that even if she doesn’t play a game for a while, she doesn’t hate it.
GTA RP wound up stressing the streamer out a great deal, where she received potentially even more backseating than in any other game she plays. That’s how one Twitter user looked at it.
However, it may also be an in-game vlog that called out for the Ray Mond character to "come home" because they were missed by April (Fuslie) and Tommy T (Zerkaa). The two characters said Ray Mond left them, and they missed Ray. The two characters reminisced about things they did with Rae's character, such as robbing banks. It was a wholesome and funny moment and may have contributed to the tweet.
While it’s not confirmed that Valkyrae will play more GTA RP, quite a few people are excited to see the return of Ray Mond, thanks to even that vague tweet. Nonetheless, many fans are ready to see a return to the game by Rae.
While many are excited, some viewers are worried it will just cause Rae undue stress due to the backseating that happens, but at least one viewer pointed out that she would get backseated no matter what.
Is it worth the stress that comes with playing the game on YouTube? It doesn’t seem that way to these fans of Valkyrae.
There’s some confusion on whether or not Valkyrae is going to make a comeback to stream GTA RP, though. Her tweet could certainly be construed as simply being so happy that even the stress of GTA would be worth enduring again. It could mean that or that the streamer genuinely wants to play the Rockstar title again.
Fans will have to wait patiently to see what Rae does because all fans have is one tweet stating she’s inspired to play the game again. It’s clear, judging by Twitter, that her fans are excited about a potential return.