Valkyrae reveals what has inspired her to start playing GTA RP again

Fans of Valkyrae’s GTA RP streams should be excited since it seems like those could come back in the near future. A tweet from Rae revealed that her time away while traveling has led to a desire to play on the GTA roleplay servers, but she did not set a date. A return has not been confirmed, only that she was inspired to play the game again.

Rae tweeted:

"I’m so happy while traveling I’m actually inspired to play GTARP again LOLLLLL"

rae☀️ @itsraechill I’m so happy while traveling I’m actually inspired to play GTARP again LOLLLLL I’m so happy while traveling I’m actually inspired to play GTARP again LOLLLLL

Traveling has rejuvenated Valkyrae’s urge to play GTA RP

It sounds like being away and traveling has recharged Valkyrae and given her the desire to stream GTA RP again, but there’s no telling when her character, Ray Mond, will return. The streamer seems incredibly happy at the moment, so happy that even playing GTA RP isn’t such a bad plan.

While playing GTA RP, the streamer had to deal with incredible amounts of backseating, toxic viewers, and people shipping the streamer with many of the other characters she interacted with. However, Rae is a variety streamer, and in a tweet back on March 20, 2022, she made it clear that even if she doesn’t play a game for a while, she doesn’t hate it.

rae☀️ @itsraechill For the millionth time I’m only going to give attention to positive chatters but for the last time plz remember I’M A VARIETY STREAMER I LOVE GAMES EVEN IF I DON’T PLAY A CERTAIN GAME FOR A WHILE & I LOVE ALL MY FRIENDS EVEN IF I DON’T PLAY WITH ALL OF THEM EVERYDAY STFU PLZ TY For the millionth time I’m only going to give attention to positive chatters but for the last time plz remember I’M A VARIETY STREAMER I LOVE GAMES EVEN IF I DON’T PLAY A CERTAIN GAME FOR A WHILE & I LOVE ALL MY FRIENDS EVEN IF I DON’T PLAY WITH ALL OF THEM EVERYDAY STFU PLZ TY❤️

GTA RP wound up stressing the streamer out a great deal, where she received potentially even more backseating than in any other game she plays. That’s how one Twitter user looked at it.

/\R7U|\| @tdkarcher14 @BhavitaWasTaken @itsraechill I thought it was a dark joke: The "LOLLLLL" after, is literally her being extremely happy that even the idea of playing GTA again is not a bad option to bring her state of happiness back down to usual... @BhavitaWasTaken @itsraechill I thought it was a dark joke: The "LOLLLLL" after, is literally her being extremely happy that even the idea of playing GTA again is not a bad option to bring her state of happiness back down to usual...

However, it may also be an in-game vlog that called out for the Ray Mond character to "come home" because they were missed by April (Fuslie) and Tommy T (Zerkaa). The two characters said Ray Mond left them, and they missed Ray. The two characters reminisced about things they did with Rae's character, such as robbing banks. It was a wholesome and funny moment and may have contributed to the tweet.

While it’s not confirmed that Valkyrae will play more GTA RP, quite a few people are excited to see the return of Ray Mond, thanks to even that vague tweet. Nonetheless, many fans are ready to see a return to the game by Rae.

♕ @lucyintheskaii @itsraechill love to see it. everyone is manifesting you <3 @itsraechill love to see it. everyone is manifesting you <3

While many are excited, some viewers are worried it will just cause Rae undue stress due to the backseating that happens, but at least one viewer pointed out that she would get backseated no matter what.

Is it worth the stress that comes with playing the game on YouTube? It doesn’t seem that way to these fans of Valkyrae.

hidranobody🌻 @hidranobody @itsraechill I just don't think it's worth all the backseating and stress it put you through last time... But you're free to do what you enjoy <3 @itsraechill I just don't think it's worth all the backseating and stress it put you through last time... But you're free to do what you enjoy <3

hidranobody🌻 @hidranobody @Luminarae3 @itsraechill Backseating yes, but you're in denial if you don't agree that the shipping, chathopping & stress is way worse when she's playing gta. She has stated herself that she's been less stressed since she stopped playing. @Luminarae3 @itsraechill Backseating yes, but you're in denial if you don't agree that the shipping, chathopping & stress is way worse when she's playing gta. She has stated herself that she's been less stressed since she stopped playing.

☀️ 𝕁𝕠𝕔𝕖 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓡𝓪𝔂 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓭... @Luminarae3 @hidranobody @itsraechill I didn't deny it the shipping is weird yes but she has burner accs for almost every guys she talks to whether or not she plays GTA. Either way she's not gonna care about our opinions on wether we want her to play or not. She's mentioned that's she'll play when she wants! @hidranobody @itsraechill I didn't deny it the shipping is weird yes but she has burner accs for almost every guys she talks to whether or not she plays GTA. Either way she's not gonna care about our opinions on wether we want her to play or not. She's mentioned that's she'll play when she wants!

Captain Alex @alexforthegram @itsraechill But then the chat and community will get toxic again and you'll remember why you let it go, lmao @itsraechill But then the chat and community will get toxic again and you'll remember why you let it go, lmao

There’s some confusion on whether or not Valkyrae is going to make a comeback to stream GTA RP, though. Her tweet could certainly be construed as simply being so happy that even the stress of GTA would be worth enduring again. It could mean that or that the streamer genuinely wants to play the Rockstar title again.

Fans will have to wait patiently to see what Rae does because all fans have is one tweet stating she’s inspired to play the game again. It’s clear, judging by Twitter, that her fans are excited about a potential return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far