"Surely one of those is good"- Valkyrae and Sykkuno direct the thumbnail for Disguised Toast's latest video

Valkyrae and Sykkuno appeared on Disguised Toast's stream where he solved a $1,000 puzzle box. The streamers, alongside Miyoung and TinaKitten, were along for the ride as Toast solved the puzzle on stream for his next YouTube video.

Before the streamers got to work on the puzzle, Rae stopped and said they needed to take a photo for the thumbnail. She and Sykkuno got to work and directed everyone in the room on how to pose for the thumbnail.

After trying a couple of poses for the camera, Sykkuno said:

"Surely one of those is good."

Valkyrae and Sykkuno direct Toast's thumbnail

Disguised Toast and friends solved a $1,000 puzzle box on stream for his next YouTube video. Once solved, the puzzle will light up a plasma globe with two light bulbs on the sides. Toast, with the help of his fellow streamers in the room, solved the puzzle after an hour on stream.

Before the group got started, Valkyrae suggested they all pose for the video's thumbnail. She and Sykkuno took charge and directed the photo. He said that Toast should pose "like a magician," wiggling his fingers all over the globe with lighting photoshopped inside of it.

He and Rae almost simulataneously suggested that the rest of them look shocked in the background. Sykkuno quipped about how the two of them often think alike.

"Rae had the same exact idea as me, this is why we have the same brain."

As they began to pose for the thumbnail, Rae asked Miyoung to step into the frame for the thumbnail. She declined, reasoning that she was the director of the video.

"I'm the director, and Sykkuno is my voice."

Valkyrae continued to compose the shot for the thumbnail, telling Toast that he needed to move to an unused portion of the frame. She also told Tina to move so that Toast's hand wouldn't cover her up. She gave some prudent advice on how to make a good thumbnail.

"You have to fill the space."

Her directing didn't stop with the streamers, as Valkyrae even got her dog into the thumbnail. She got Mika, her pet Shiba Inu, to jump up onto the bed with them. She tried to make the dog appear as shocked as the rest of them in the photo.

"Gasp, Mika! Gasp!"

Before attempting to get a thumbnail taken, Toast seemed a little embarrassed by it. Sykkuno suggested an alternative thumbnail if none of the shots they took were usable.

"Worst case, just use the one of him facepalming at how awkward that was."

Once the thumbnail was taken, the gang spent the next hour solving the puzzle. While the video hasn't been posted on Disguised Toast's YouTube channel yet, at least it can be expected to have a well thought out thumbnail.

