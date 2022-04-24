Valor's Afterglow Genshin Impact quest guide: How to unlock daily tasks and get achievement

Genshin Impact officials love to put on Quest Series for players to interact with NPCs, and in some cases, grow attached to them. They did it with Teppei during the Archon Quest and it could be the same thing with Zhiqiong as well.

Valor's Afterglow is a three-part quest series that involves players interacting with Zhiqiong as she does more exploration work. The three quests players will have to complete are:

Valor's Afterglow

Valor's Afterglow: Return by Sundown

Valor's Afterglow: The Faint Light Remembered

After completing each part of the World Quest series, players will need to wait for the server to reset in real-time to start the next quest. This article will guide players in all three-part series of Valor's Afterglow in Genshin Impact.

Guide to Valor's Afterglow in Genshin Impact 2.6

The first thing players need to do to make sure is to complete the Chasm Delver series to initiate Valor's Afterglow. This is the only criteria to start this three-part World Quest series.

To start the first quest of the series, visit the camp located east of Glowing Narrows and interact with Zhiqiong. The first quest is rather simple as players have to place five measuring beacons in five different places. These locations are:

Glowing Narrows

West of Glowing Narrows

Nameless Ruins

Stony Halls

Underground Waterway

Placing measuring beacons at the marked locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

The area may seem large on the mini map, but players do not need to fret. Just look for the yellow glow inside the zone and place the measuring beacons. Repeat the same process with the rest of the four locations and return to camp with Zhiqiong to complete the first quest.

Players will need to wait for the server reset to continue the quest in Genshin Impact.

Guide to Valor's Afterglow: Return by Sundown (Part 2)

After the server reset, go back to the camp and Zhiqiong will be nowhere to be found. The quest objective will ask players to interact with Jinwu, who is distressed. Players will be assigned with the task of finding Zhiqiong, who has run off to one of the measuring beacon sites.

Players do not have to search all the sites; instead head directly to the site located south of Stony Halls. Players will find Zhiqiong stuck in dark mud and surrounded by monsters and will have to fight against them.

Returning to camp with Zhiqiong (Image via Genshin Impact)

As soon as players defeat the monsters, they will be teleported back to the camp. Players will need to interact with Zhiqiong and Jinwu a couple of times. Afterwards, players will have to give Zhiqiong soup made by Jinqu as well, ending part two of the series. Players will have to wait for a server reset before they can hop on to the final part of the quest series.

Guide to Valor's Afterglow: The Faint Light Remembered (Part 3)

After the server reset, players will have to return to the camp and talk to Jinwu just to find out that Zhiqiong has left the exploration team. To complete the quest, players just need to talk to Muning on the surface of The Chasm. However, to get Valor's Afterglow achievement, players need to find Zhiqiong's last location.

Location of Zhiqong's Letter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Just go to the location shown in the image above to find an abandoned camp. Upon investigating, players will find Zhiqiong's letter and a Frostglaze Crystal. With this, players will also obtain the "Valor's Afterglow" achievement in Genshin Impact.

