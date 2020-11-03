Valorant is 2020's second highest trending keyword

Valorant and its rise in popularity is proven. According to a recent study, the Riot Games first-person shooter is the second highest trending keyword of 2020. SEMrush, a blog that delivers content regarding online activity and visibility, published a large amount of 2020's top trending or searched topics. These results included globally and by country.

The information it released contained the top Google searches, top Googled questions, and the top trending searches of the year. The latter is the category that Valorant falls into. There was little doubt that Valorant has a massive global reach. The delivery of this information just confirmed it.

Valorant is second highest trending search of 2020

Riot Games' Aliana Miller shared a screenshot of SEMrush's blog to her Twitter. She shared her excitement that Valorant was a breakout trending topic throughout the year. The exact category it was listed under reads "Top trending keywords in 2020."

Interesting data around top global google search trends in 2020.



My 3 takeaways:



1. Yay for @PlayVALORANT

2. Dalgona coffee must be tasty

3. Porn search still going strong at 20% of top 100 searches 😂https://t.co/I2cc7OyIDe pic.twitter.com/Qu68su79gG — Aliana (Ali) Miller (@strattacaster) October 28, 2020

This category is described as "new trends" of the year. Therefore, it listed the top searches with the highest number of new searches for 2020. Valorant ranked second with an increase of 3.5 million %. Valorant was only teased in October of 2019 and was not given its current name until March. That means all of its searches in 2020 were brand new searches in the first place.

Other trending topics

(Image Credit: The Cooking Foodie)

Valorant was the only trending topic on the list that has to do with video games. Beating it out quite handily for the number one spot was dalgona coffee. Dalgona coffee became a hot topic on Instagram earlier in the year and involves whipping equal proportions of instant coffee powder, sugar, and hot water until it becomes creamy and then adding it to cold or hot milk. Under Valorant was the term "stimulus check." That was and still is a highly searched item for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeing how many searches for Valorant took place, compared to other important subjects throughout the year, it is quite interesting. The year 2020 has seen many people stay inside and play games. The free-to-play shooter was the perfect one to pick up. There may never be another newly released video game that gets the attention that Valorant got upon its release.