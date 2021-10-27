Valorant angle/perspective guide: How to master positioning and movement for ranked climb

Valorant is an extremely competitive tactical first-person shooter made by Riot Games. It focuses greatly on positioning, gun skills and utilization of agents’ abilities. Among the three, positioning is arguably one of the most important aspects of the game as it can determine whether a player wins or loses a gunfight.

Valorant is designed in a manner that encourages players to take their time and clear every single angle. Rushing in will only result in getting them killed. One fan on Reddit highlighted certain important points that can help players clear angles without getting shot first.

What is perspective or angle advantage in Valorant?

When a Valorant player is too close to the wall while trying to take a peek, the enemy will be able to see them first. This, according to a fan on Reddit, is called angle or perspective advantage. The first-person view is such that it doesn’t cover the arms and legs even when a player looks down. Therefore, they don’t realize how big a target they are.

When trying to peek around a corner, the perspective or angle advantage is in effect and the enemy is able to see the player first. This can be explained by three different scenarios that a Valorant player will face at any point during the game.

1) Normal corner

Diagram explaining a normal case, with the player being at an advantage. (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

In this scenario, a player is trying to clear a corner when an enemy is present. One of them is trying to peek around a corner. A line of sight for both the player and enemy will naturally coincide. According to the Redditor, if the point of intersection is towards the player, then they will have an advantage while peeking, because the enemy's vision will be blocked by the wall.

The perspective advantage in effect during the game (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

If the point of intersection is closer to the enemy by moving slightly further away from the wall, then they have an advantage while trying to peek because the player's vision will be blocked by the wall in front.

2) Open wall

Diagram explaining open wall scenario, with the enemy at an advantage (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

Perspective advantage in effect for the enemy (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

This is a scenario in valorant where players have only one corner that is coming in the way of the fight. When the player is too close to the wall, the enemy is able to see the player clearly. This is because the point of intersection of lines of sight is closer towards the enemy.

Diagram explaining perspective advantage for the player (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

In this scenario, the player moves further away from the wall and the point of intersection is closer to them. They will therefore be able to see the enemy while the enemy’s vision is blocked by the wall.

Perspective advantage in effect for the player (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

3) 2 cover

Diagram explaining perspective advantage for red player (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

This case is complicated since there is a clear shift in line of sight to get an advantage. From the above-mentioned diagram, the red player will always have an advantage if the blue player is trying to peek from that cover. The only way to counter this would be to jiggle peek, move from out of cover and shift the line of sight to the red player’s shoulder.

Diagram explaining perspective advantage for the blue player (Screengrab via Reddit thread r/VALORANT)

Understanding how perspective and angles work will give Valorant players a huge advantage in terms of positioning. In a tactical first-person shooter such as this, positioning is vital when trying to peek or take angles during gunfights.

Edited by Sabine Algur