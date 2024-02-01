Valorant Bind Agent tier list for January 2024

Bind is one of the maps added to Valorant at launch. It features two bomb sites, A and B, as well as one area in the center. One of its distinctive characteristics is the portals that allow players to travel across opposite sides of the map. When a portal is activated, a loud sound indicator alerts players of nearby movement.

Bind used to be defender-sided, but more recent adjustments have leveled the playing field. Due to its size, battles on the map typically take place in close quarters.

This article ranks every Valorant agent in a tier list considering the current meta on Bind.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Agent tier list for the Bind map in Valorant

There are 23 Agents in Valorant right now, with ISO being the newest. The units in this tier list are ranked according to the current meta on the Bind map.

Valorant Agent Tier list for the map Bind (Image via Tiermaker)

Here are four tiers into which the Agents are divided:

SS+ Tier S Tier A Tier B Tier

The highest category in this case is SS+, while the lowest is B.

SS+ tier

The Agent Cypher (Image via Riot)

The top Agents in Valorant's Bind meta are featured in the SS+ tier. These units often create favorable scenarios and can control the momentum of a round.

In Act 1 of Episode 8, the SS+ tier Agents for Bind are:

Raze

Cypher

Sky

Brimstone

At the moment, Raze is among the best Duelist Agents that players can test out in Valorant. Her outstanding mobility, combined with her explosive utility, makes her a scary presence on the Bind map.

In Bind, Cypher is the most effective Sentinel for covering flanks. With his trips and spycam, he can hold down any of the two bomb sites on the map, which can be a huge benefit for the defending side. Lastly, he can use his Ultimate to reveal the opponent's whereabouts for a limited period. However, flankers who keep an eye out for the traps near the Bind's market area can simply break through his setups.

Right now, Skye is the most effective Initiator in Valorant. When it comes to her total influence and significance across all maps, no other unit comes close. With the ability to scout opponents, set up site executions, heal companions, and more, her skills are incredibly potent.

In the early stages of the round, Guiding Light allows Sky to obtain immediate information in A-short or B-long, enabling the team IGL to adjust the site hold accordingly. Skills like Trailblazer and Seekers, which help to clear close angles in the map, make the Agent a perfect pick for Bind.

Brimstone is one of the best solo Controller Agents in Valorant. The unit works well on practically any map. With its Sky Smoke and Stim Beacon abilities, which let players move more quickly and improve their firing rate, Brimstone is an excellent choice for players wishing to assist their squad from behind.

Players can also play post-plant situations with Brimstone's Ultimate (Orbital Strike) and Incendiary (a Molly), which will provide the team with an additional chance if the attacking gets wrecked.

S tier

The Agent Yoru (Image via Riot)

The following Agents are in the S tier for Bind in Episode 8 Act 1:

Astra

Sova

Yoru

Viper

Harbor

Jett

In the current Valorant meta, Astra is the least strong Controller. Since being nerfed and having her star cooldown extended, the Agent has struggled to regain her footing. She doesn't offer anything particularly noteworthy to merit a slot over other Controllers, and she demands a high level of game expertise.

Astra's increased cooldown and limited abilities make her an Agent who must be controlled with extreme precision. This makes her a viable backup option for solo Controllers on the Bind map.

When it comes to gathering data and letting teams explore different parts of a map, Sova can be a useful Initiator. He also possesses the tools that Duelists need to take out opponents and make site entries.

Due to his recon capabilities, which allow him to clear a portion of Hooka in B-site or Shower in A-site, Sova can be a highly helpful agent in the Bind map. Using the aforementioned skills, the Agent can seize control of a significant portion of the map, providing his team with an early-game advantage.

Yoru is a well-rounded Duelist in Valorant. Lurking is this unit's area of expertise. That being said, this is usually not what you want to see in a Duelist. The Agent's buff flashes are also very powerful, but players need to practice a lot to get the best results from his skills.

Yoru is among the greatest choices for the Duelist position on this map. He can make unexpected attacks and confuse the opposing players by using his special teleportation ability to enter the opposite side of the map while engaging a site on the other side.

In recent months, Viper and Harbor have gained a lot of popularity as a Controller team. However, when taken as a single unit, they shine less because they can't readily smoke off chokepoints from any location. For this reason, they are not good fits for a team that has just one Controller.

However, there is a double Controller strategy for this map, usually including a Viper and a Brimstone/Astra. However, Harbor and Viper were combined in the most recent worldwide Valorant S-tier event to provide respectable outcomes for the team that used the composition.

Viper's wall ability, which can access any of the two sites or impersonate the opposing team, can be used by players to force opponents to shift the site hold if they have both Harbor and Viper operating. By utilizing the bulletproof sphere's Harbor ability, you can start the spike plant while shielding the planter from the mayhem.

Jett has maintained her position as Valorant's best Duelist. Even after being nerfed, the South Korean Agent is still incredibly well-liked and has managed to hold the top rank as a Duelist in the game. She is an excellent option on most maps due to her exceptional mobility and potent entrance potential.

Jett is a solid choice on the Bind map, but with the recent buff to Cyher trips, dashing around the site is a little difficult as she can frequently get trapped and be one-shot by the site anchors.

Teams should run Jett during a double Duelists comp, letting her serve as a distraction by either playing alone or by serving as bait to get the other members of the team to enter and carry out the spike plant.

A tier

The Agent Reyna (Image via Riot)

The Agents in the A tier of Episode 8 Act 1 are:

Omen

Phoenix

Reyna

Killjoy(KJ)

Fade

Chamber

Neon

In Valorant, Omen is among the greatest single Controllers players can use. With the Agent's aggressive and upfront playstyle, players can take charge of the map and counter their opponent's surprise push with flashes and smokes. His aggressive abilities, such as teleporting, flashes, and smokes with a temporary cooldown, are more than enough to surprise opponents.

Omen can serve as the main controller on the Bind map. His skill allows him to smoke a specific spot on the map while in any location, giving him the option to be a viable lurker.

Phoenix's standing in the Valorant meta is not good right now. He has some of the weaker flashes in the game. His incredibly powerful ultimate is his sole hope for redemption.

Phoenix is an Agent primarily outclassed by other Duelists, such as Yoru and Reyna, even on Bind. His usefulness is not particularly great (for example, his flashes can be readily avoided), and his firewall does not deal a lot of damage to the opponent or hasten his healing.

Phoenix's only potent tool is his Ultimate, which grants him a second chance if he is killed while it is in effect. However, a teammate must typically keep an eye on his flank.

Reyna is an Agent who, aside from killing people, adds no value to a team. In the current meta of Valorant, her blinding ability is not among the best. Her entire kit is centered around collecting kills, so if she is not set up for success, she becomes a liability to her team. Stronger Agents can easily oppose this unit by using their utilities wisely.

Reyna is a great option for a double duelist comp on Bind if your main fragger is confident of their aim. Depending on the team's speed, she can play swiftly or patiently. She can be a formidable opponent thanks to her invulnerable ability, which lets her relocate to a new location after she gets a confirmed kill.

Right now, the most adaptable Sentinels are Chamber and Killjoy, which can be used to a reasonable extent on practically any map. Teams can fight for parts of the map based on the information given by Sentinels.

Players can use Chamber or Killjoy (KJ) as viable options for Sentinels on Bind. Due to his previous nerfs, Chamber can cover a limited area, but Killjoy can help keep the flank watch with her turret and alarm bot.

Killjoy and Chamber may practically anchor a certain location on the map by themselves when they are on the defensive side. Through their abilities, they can neutralize some of the most aggressive opponent pushes. For example, Chamber's trap can slow down the opponent player who set it off, while KJ's turret and Molly can slow down foes while dealing decent damage.

When it comes to gathering data and letting their teams explore different parts of a map, Fade is among the greatest Initiators. She can also make it easier for Duelists to enter locations and help them take out foes.

Despite not being the main Initiator on the Bind map, Fade's haunt ability can still provide a great deal of information to the team. However, to maximize its potential, players must get familiar with certain lineups.

One of Fade's most powerful tools is her Ultimate, which puts the other team at a serious disadvantage by deafening and tracking them continuously when it hits them.

When given strong team support, Neon can be a formidable Duelist. However, her over-reliance on her team prevents her from being a useful entrance fragger, as opposed to Jett or Raze. She has a very limited effective map pool as well.

Neon isn't a very viable choice on Bind. With the buff of Cypher trips, it's very difficult to make entries for Agents like Neon and Jett, who don't have an explosive kit. While her utility usage requires some experience, going with another Duelist for this map is a smart choice

B tier

The Agent Gekko (Image via Riot)

The following units are in the B tier for Bind:

Deadlock

Gekko

Sage

KAY/O

Breach

ISO

Sage and Deadlock are situational Agents. The primary purpose of these two Sentinels is to prevent quick site executions by obstructing specific angles. Deadlock can attempt some forceful set-plays, but Sage can maintain the health of her friends. Due to their limited playstyles, both Agents can be easily countered.

KAY/O, Breach, and Gekko are some of the best flashers in Valorant right now. KAY/O is a robot that can help his team gain a lot of map control by creating inventive plays with flashes and its recon utility.

While Gekko and Breach can use their flash utility to position their main Duelist to take on aggressive opponents and trade them if needed.

The limited range of the Kay/O utility on the Bind map and the wall-bangable wall render the recon knife ineffective in most areas of the map. Gekko and Breach are better options than the killer robot.

Raze can make a powerful entrance with Breach and Gekko's flashes. Opponents will be flashed for a few seconds, providing the Agent an early fighting advantage. Additionally, Breach and Gekko's numerous post-plant advantages allow them to buy their allies extra time to surround the other team.

The newest Agent to join the Duelist roster in Valorant is ISO. However, due to his limited abilities, he is currently the lowest-performing Duelist. Since ISO players must rely on their intuition, which is not always reliable, they are unable to scale up with their team, and their Ultimate, Kill Contract, may not even be able to trap an adversary.

Check out our other Valorant guides:

Best Yoru Teleport trick on Icebox in Valorant || Best Valorant Deadlock-Breach combos on Ascent || How to check Valorant ranked stats || Valorant Breeze Agent tier list || Valorant Emberclad skin collection weapon price || Valorant Split Agent tier list January 2024