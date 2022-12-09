It’s been a long time since Team Valorant's most recent agent Harbor was released, and I guess you guys already played the agent once in a ranked match. During my time playing Valorant, I never felt like I had enough of it. I was super excited when I heard that an Indian character was going to be released. However, I've noticed that the majority of players aren't interested in the new agent, Harbor. I also played the agent and found it a bit boring; why is this? Let's find out in this article.

Harbor is a controller whose abilities revolve around water. The concept of Harbor revolves around ancient and modern India, where he gets some powers from ancient India and merges them with modern technology.

Harbor abilities:

Harbor, like any other Valorant agent, has four abilities.

The first ability is High Tide:

It is a wall of water similar to Viper's wall, but the difference here is that we can guide the wall according to our needs. All we have to do in the meantime is guide it towards our corsair, which is currently visible on the map. In attacks, it helps block the sites of enemies.

The second ability is Cove:

The cove is a sphere of water that is bulletproof. It can help you plant the spike. However, if a bullet is fired at it, the water shield is destroyed. Only the simple water sphere remains for some time, during which anyone can shoot you inside.

The third ability is cascade:

A cascade is a wave of water that is like a wall. As the wave rolls forward, you can push enemies away with the cover you get from the wall. It only travels forward, and you can stop the wall anywhere you want. This is not bulletproof and will remain until the site is pushed. It will reappear after some time has passed since the first time you used it.

The fourth and ultimate ability of Harbor is Reckoning:

Harbor's ultimate judgment method, "Reckoning," is used to concuss enemies who have fallen under the jurisdiction of Harbor. Reckoning moves forward for a set amount of time in a large circular area in front of Harbor. Those who are inside the Reckoning are repeatedly concussed. It is useful for retaking a site, or you can use it for post-planting while the enemies are defusing the spike.

Now we all know about the agent's abilities and what he can do in the game. Still, the majority of gamers do not enjoy Harbor, but why? I also used to play with controllers when it was necessary. My favorite controllers are Omen and Viper, and it is very interesting to me to play Harbor because it’s an Indian agent, but it disappoints me.

Here are some reasons why Harbor disappoints me and why gamers are not playing it as much.

The first reason is the reusability of abilities:

Viper walls can be used repeatedly after some time. However, Harbor’s Cascade cannot cover many areas, and the Hide Tide wall, which is similar to Viper’s wall, can only be used once in a round. So it can’t give you full cover.

Another problem with its "ultimate" (reckoning):

We know that it covers an entire area, but if the opponent is able to move from his position, he cannot be concussed. The majority of the time when Harbor uses his ultimate attack and I'm in the area, I'm able to dodge the concussed area. Mostly, it is useful when someone is hiding in the corners.

Hiding in smoke

I also find it difficult to play around with the smoke, which I love to do when I play Omen because you cannot hide or play around Harbor's walls.

Similar abilities

Rather than the ultimate, all the abilities of this character are similar to each other. The first is a water wall; the second is also a water wall, and the third is a water sphere. The combination of all three is not very effective. If you look at Viper's abilities, you'll notice that it can shoot poison bars, which are extremely useful after post-planting if you know the lineups. Brim and Omen have lineups and other abilities, and Talepote himself can move from one location to another. All these characters have a diverse combination of abilities, which is lacking in Harbor.

I hope you guys find this article super informative and hope I answered all your questions. So what are you guys waiting for? Let's go and play with your favorite agent and your buddies.

Poll : Do you love to play Harbor or not? Yes No 0 votes