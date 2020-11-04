Valorant: Players report micro-stuttering and de-sync after patch update

Riot Games might need to roll back a few patches from Valorant Episode 1 - Act 3 after the game started showing multiple issues.

Real talk: 1.11 has been a technical nightmare.



In 30 minutes, we'll be rolling back the patch for North America, Brazil, and LATAM (one at a time). We're also delaying all other regions until we get a fix. We know we've said this every patch, but thanks for sticking by. [1/2] — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 27, 2020

Riot had decided to roll out patch 1.11 just before the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament began. While this created a lot of confusion, it was has also turned out to become necessary in showing the community an developers about the game's broken state.

A new map and a new Agent were added to the game with this update, and as experts claimed, glitches and bugs were bound to pop up. Players started experiencing de-sync, micro-stutter, and hit registration problems, among several other glitches that have ruined their Valorant experience.

However, Riot swiftly decided to roll back patch 1.11, but did that solve the issue completely?

Players report extreme glitches in Valorant after latest patch update

Let's talk about this bug. It should have never reached players, but it does have an interesting root cause and game dev lesson. The defect was live for several hours on Tuesday morning in NA, LATAM, and BR after we patched 1.11. We rolled back to 1.10 to mitigate. (1/21) https://t.co/khEOcpk7T4 — Riot Nu (@RiotNu) November 2, 2020

In a way, it has distracted the community and given Valorant's developers some time to make adjustments. Although, in all fairness, game-breaking glitches and bugs like these ruin the reputation of a game.

Valorant has done pretty well with the popularity part so far, and all Riot has to do now is to sustain that same level of efficiency with the game.

Riot Nu, the principal software engineer from Riot, recently opened up on Twitter about all the issues with Valorant patch v1.11. Nevertheless, while it was brilliant to hear from this the devs, players still faced the same problems worldwide. And the issues with these glitches and the stuttering were not fixed in any way.

u/teddm7 posted the following on Reddit:

"So, since the last patch, I've been experiencing some stuttering issues, so I decided to see if I was the only one. Surprise! I wasn't. Everybody is now talking about the stuttering issue, but now that I think about it, by reading other people's experiences, I'm not sure whether we are on the same page."

"Many people say they briefly freeze (stutter) when they see an enemy, which makes it a big challenge to win 1v1 encounters. However, in my case, the game stutters the moment I'm killed. Then, idk if I'm actually losing some content on that stuttering or what, but I have the feeling that the game is ok when we shoot, but if they kill me, the game stutters, and then I'm dead."

"I don't know if I'm explaining myself properly, but I was wondering whether this is what people are going through or whether there is a second stuttering issue here?"

Other players commented on the post, too, stating problems they are facing in Valorant. For instance, jake-venom said:

"I don't think it's solely on headshots. I feel stutters when I get kills and when I die by only body shots. I do stutter EVERY time I receive a headshot, though."

Similarly, u/flkraven revealed:

"Micro stuttering on its own is unbearable. It seems to have gotten worse or at least remained the same this patch. It seems like every recent patch has introduced some weirdness the has just made the game quality worse (stuttering, servers, etc.). And I am completely glossing over any other reported issue. Just simply from a game quality standpoint, I would be thrilled if they rolled the game back like 4 or 5 patches even."

Regardless of all the attempts from the developers, players keep experiencing these problems in Valorant. ProGuides Valorant Tips, Tricks and Guide made a video on YouTube explaining how to fix the stuttering and freezing. Nevertheless, that did not fix things for everyone playing the game.

After these recent updates from Riot, the community feels that Valorant would be a better place if these patches were rolled back. Although that might not happen, the publisher has plans to fix all the stuttering issues and glitches.

Hopefully, in due course, Valorant will get back to being as smooth as it is known to be in the FPS genre.

