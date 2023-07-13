Valorant Premier Ignition stage: All available rewards, how to get, and more

In response to the overwhelming success of Premier's beta stage, Riot Games has implemented a new trial period for the tournament-themed game mode known as Valorant Premier Ignition, which is currently live. As a result of this game mode, every player interested in participating in the VCT tournament will have the opportunity to represent themselves on the biggest stage. Moreover, this will connect the professional and esports communities.

Valorant is well-known for frequently rewarding players for every event, so this one is no different. This article will provide a closer look at the rewards of the Valorant Premier Ignition stage and the procedure to get them.

Players will receive two items as rewards for playing Valorant Premier Ignition Stage

The beta phase of Valorant Premier saw players from all over the world receive a premium experience. They received a card and title once they played a match and another set when they became champions.

According to the developers, players will receive the same rewards for participating during the Ignition stage, and an additional gold set will be given to those who win the playoffs.

What are the changes in Valorant Premier Ignition?

The developers have extended the enrollment period from four days to one week to give you enough time to choose your teammates and formulate a strategy. The match format has been adjusted to the local time to avoid any confusion. Furthermore, the playoff stage has been overhauled, and the consolation bracket has been removed to provide an immersive tournament experience.

However, unlike the beta phase, match history and team MMR will carry over to the official release of the Premier tournament.

What are the dates for every event?

The dates to take note of are given below:

Overall Valorant Premier Ignition stage duration: July 11 - August 13, 2023

Enrollment duration: July 11 - July 20

Matches: July 20 - August 12 (limited to two matches per week)

Playoff tournament duration: August 13 (map pick and ban)

You won't be able to create or join a team after the enrollment period ends. Teams are limited to two matches per week, and maps will be selected according to the pool. However, map picks and bans will be available during the playoffs.

