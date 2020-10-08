Valorant: Riot teases new Agent and Weapon Cosmetics for Act 3

It seems like Christmas came early for Valorant players, as Riot Games are unveiling the new agent, map and cosmetics that are coming into the game at some point during Act 3. These new additions will freshen up the game yet again, and should encourage gamers to keeping playing and climb the ranked ladder.

Valorant has been quite consistent with its promises in terms of bringing new updates and bug fixes into the game. Their newest map - 'Icebox', was supposed to come at the start of Episode 2. However, it was preponed as the players demanded a diversification of the maps.

A new map that's ice cold, an update about our next Agent, upcoming competitive changes, and more.



Get the info on what's coming when Act III drops on October 13th and beyond: https://t.co/YXjzFF0x8f pic.twitter.com/CAAVueBUVJ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 7, 2020

Moreover, that's not the only surprise Riot Games had up their sleeve. Recently, they revealed the newest animal-based agent, who seems to be a healer based on the leaks on the internet, and showcased some cool weapon skins that should make their way into the game in Act 3.

Valorant showcases new cosmetics and agent coming to the game soon

Cosmetics have been one of the strong portions of Valorant, and the developers have created one of the best-looking skins ever made, surprising players from all over the globe. One of the premium cosmetic bundles, named 'Elderflame', literally turns some of the weapons into a living dragon, and it showcases that FPS games can also have fancy skins.

Awaken the fire within. Unlock VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition Skins: Elderflame. Available in the store July 10. pic.twitter.com/1qrSKAjRTX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2020

The pricing of these cosmetics has been under debate, as some players feel that its too expensive compared to other games. However, for a free-to-play game like Valorant, it only seems fair to have high pricing, as the cosmetics do look amazing.

With Act 2 ending soon, the developers teased a new cosmetic bundle coming to the game named 'Singularity'. They gave the bundle an in-game description as well. It goes:

"Singularity exists in a far future, vast in its journey from the beyond. Powerful, abstract, and mysterious. None know where it came from or how it came to be."

The new cosmetic bundle can be seen above with purple glowing highlights on weapons such as the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and on a knife variant as well. This could be the first bundle available for the players after Act 3 kicks off. To pick these skins up, players will have to wait for the next update. which arrives in less than a week now.

