Valorant Ranks in order revealed 

It has been almost two months since the Valorant closed beta was launched, and Riot Games’ latest IP has had an unprecedented amount of success in the last couple of weeks.

Not only did it break many of the Twitch streaming records, but ever since the release of the competitive mode, the game created some of the most intense highlight reels.

Now, with the closed beta coming to an end on the 28th of May, and the official launch soon to follow on the 2nd of June, many players are quite concerned about how the ranking system is going to turn out once the game comes out worldwide.

As not everyone was happy with how Riot decided to make the format of the Competitive Mode, there may be some or even a lot of changes in the coming weeks.

Riot will not be allowing any ranked play during the first couple of weeks of the official release, but it’s still important to take a look at the rank order so far, and how Valorant assigns player rank and matchmaking.

The Ranked Tiers in Order:

Iron 1

Iron 2

Iron 3

Bronze 1

Bronze 2

Bronze 3

Silver 1

Silver 2

Silver 3

Gold 1

Gold 2

Gold 3

Platinum 1

Platinum 2

Platinum 3

Diamond 1

Diamond 2

Diamond 3

Immortal 1

Immortal 2

Immortal 3

Valorant

Each rank order has 3 sub-tiers to it, except for the rank of Valorant.

How does the Valorant ranking system work?

Just like CS: GO, in Valorant too, you will first have to reach a particular level before being allowed to access the Competitive Mode.

You will need to be a minimum of level 20 and have to play a set of 5 placement Competitive matches, before being assigned a rank.

However, the way in which the game determines your placement rank is a bit complicated. “Winning games is the most important factor in gaining rank,” according to Riot.

But performing “exceptionally well” and getting the highest frags, can also help you to rank up faster. And poor performances, even after winning 5 games, have a high chance of placing you in the lower brackets like Iron and Bronze.

Matchmaking in Valorant.

In terms of matchmaking, Valorant is pretty similar to other competitive shooters in many areas. Winning games and playing well, will help you to get better teammates as well as opponents in the future.

However, consistently having a poor performance in your ranked matches will have the opposite effect, and there are high chances that you will get a lot of trollers in your squad.

Valorant’s difference to other games lies in the fact that, it will be rewarding skilled players even if they’re on a losing streak.

For example, if you’re losing game after game in the Competitive Mode, your rank will obviously go down. But if you’re playing really well in your games and ending up with a lot of positive stats, the game will reward you by helping you climb the ranks significantly faster once you start winning.

This is quite a unique method that Riot has come up with to reward the good players and penalize the trollers. This will prevent players from letting their teammates down and will help create a healthier competitive environment.

Does this Ranking System work?

Much of the Valorant player base are quite unhappy with the ranking system that was there in the Competitive Mode so far.

And apart from the average players, many of the professionals, as well as the streamers have shown concerns about many of the flaws which are there in the Valorant competitive mode right now.

Former pro Overwatch player and streamer Daniel “dafran” Francesca tweeted that he is “extremely disappointed” with VALORANT’s ranked system and he raised certain pertinent questions like “What to do after grinding to VALORANT?” “No solo/duo Q?”

I am extremely dissapointed in the Valorant ranked system. What to do after grinding to Valorant? No solo/duo Q? Honestly Valorant announcing they gonna release the game earlier didnt make me hype at all, made me feel sad. And lets not forget the fps issues also — dafran (@dafran) May 24, 2020

Riot had previously stated that there won’t be solo/duo queuing in the ranked system as it wants Valorant to be a competitive game that revolves around teamwork.

Some flaws in how Valorant assigns rank placements were quite evident recently when the popular streamer Dr.Disrespect uninstalled the game after getting placed in Bronze 3, even though he performed really well in his placements and won most of his matches.

DUDE LOL @drdisrespect PLACED BRONZE 3 IN VALORANT LOL — Ninja (@Ninja) May 21, 2020

.@drdisrespect B R O N Z E . — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) May 21, 2020

He got rid of the Vlorant's anti-cheat system Vanguard as well by saying, “Get rid of Vanguard too. Get it off my system. $250,000 PC, you think is going to have some Vanguard security system on it? Wrong!”

The Silver Lining.

There are indeed a lot of issues with Valorant’s competitive mode. And the reason why Riot Games wants to delay the availability of ranked games after the official launch might just be so that they take the time to fix these problems.

Who knows! The whole ranked system might just get a revamp for the better, giving the pros exactly what they want.