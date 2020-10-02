Valorant: Velocity Gaming win the Skyesports Championship 2.0 Phase 1 Finals

Well, there are no surprises here yet again, as Velocity Gaming, the best Valorant team in India, have emerged as the winners of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 Phase 1 Finals.

This is the second time that the team has been able to win a Skyesports Championship, and as per their usual M. O, Velocity Gaming won the best of three finals in another 2-0 clean sweep to take home the prize money of INR 40,000.

After the incredible nail biter of a semifinal yesterday against Global Esports, Amaterasu and gang returned today with all guns blazing, and put their A-game faces on against Noble Esports.

It’s no doubt that with Simar “psy” Sethi at the helm, Noble Esports are indeed a force to be reckoned with. However, in the Phase 1 finals today, Velocity Gaming clearly were the better squad.

Velocity gaming clean sweep Noble Esports

Screengrab from finals

Velocity Gaming dominated Noble Esports in both the maps of Bind and Ascent. In the initial map of Bind, the champions dismantled their opponents for a 13-3 finish, and despite Tejas ‘Rex’ Kotian’s best efforts of Sova, they couldn’t clutch out more than three rounds.

The second map on Ascent was a bit more even, and the first half ended with six rounds apiece. And things looked rather close for a moment, but that was before Velocity Gaming’s star sniper, Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose, took matters into his own hands and dismantled Noble Esports with his Jett, and secured the most frags of the game for himself.

Screengrab from Finals

Ascent ended with a score of 13-7 in favor of Velocity Gaming, and Antidote ended up with a 25 frag kill count.

Advertisement

Phase 2 of the Skyesports Valorant Championship 2.0 still remain

Image Credits: Skyesports

Phase 2 of the Skyesports Championship 2.0 still remains, and Velocity Gaming will be facing off against Level Zero Esports in the coming weeks.

Image Credits: Skyesports

Phase 2 of the Championship will have the same prize pool as the first and will be distributed in the same way as well.