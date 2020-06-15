Valorant: What is Error Code 12 and how to fix it

After the latest 1.01 Valorant patch, error code 12 has grown to be a very prominent issue.

In our guide, we will tell you how to deal with the error code problem in just a few simple steps.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games.

Riot Games’ tactical, first-person shooter Valorant, had one of the most successful closed beta releases for an FPS title in a very long time.

However, the game was not just known for its popularity, but for the incredible amount of bugs and exploits as well. Valorant was stricken with bugs and error codes from the very first day of the beta release.

Riot was able to deal with a majority of the bugs by the time the game had its official launch on the 2nd of June. However, there were some errors that were able to slip through the cracks, and one of them is the error code 12.

What causes error code 12 and how to fix it

A lot of Valorant players reported their game getting stuck at the error, but none were able to find solid reasoning behind it.

It's ok. I'm having a lots of problems to play VALORANT....always error code 12 or 43. I've tried to uninstall everything and re-install, after that, I tried only with the Riot Vanguard....Any solution? How I restart the Riot client? Thanks for answer my tweet : ) — _cAXCo_ (@_cAXCo_) April 9, 2020

Though the developers did vaguely define it to be a ‘problem with the Riot client,’ there is no permanent cause to this.

However, that being said, we do have some solutions that you can try out when you face the error.

Solution 1: Restarting the Client

As the valorant developers have mentioned the error to be a problem with the client; one of the best things that you can do is to restart it. In many cases, it has actually proved to be a very viable solution.

Solution 2: Restarting your system

If solution one didn’t work, then there are chances that the problem occurred during Vanguard's start-up. To solve this you can restart your computer, and let Vanguard booth with your Windows.

Solution 3: Reinstalling or updating the game

Another source of the error can be the game installing or patching itself wrong. Though typically this will show the ‘Version Mismatch Error’, there are chances that it's causing the Error Code 12 as well.

Valorant just released the first patch of the official game, which was 1.01, many players have reported an error after they updated the game; code 12 was one of them. Hence, re-installing or updating the game again does have a chance of fixing the issue.

Solution 4: Contact Customer Support

Riot has a very helpful support desk; so if all the solutions fail, it’s just best to lodge a bug ticket with their team.