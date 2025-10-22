Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

There are a total of 65 Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Trophies that you can obtain by playing the game and meeting certain criterias. Some of these achievements can be earned by simply playing through the campaign, while others will require you to go out of your way if you want to unlock them. Out of these some of the The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies are also locked behind obtaining a certain number of collectibles.

Let's take a look at all available Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies and achievements.

All available Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies and achievements

Here is a list of all 65 Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies and achievements:

All 65 Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies and achievements (Image via Paradox)

All Platinum Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies

A Full-blooded Elder: Unlock all Trophies in the main game.

All Gold Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies

An Elder Unchained: Complete the game.

The Silence of the Blood: Complete the game as an Elder of the Banu Haquim.

A Lesson from the Rabble: Complete the game as an Elder of the Brujah.

The Warlock Ascendant: Complete the game as an Elder of the Tremere.

A Noble Legacy: Complete the game as an Elder of the Ventrue.

A City Unchained: Finish the game with Phyre in charge of Seattle.

The Blood is Strong: Unlock and equip all Abilities and Perks for your clan.

Spoiling the Fruit: Face and defeat the Gardener.

What’s in the Box?: Destroy Prince Campbell by using Phyre against him.

All Silver Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies

By Royal Decree: Combine Mass Manipulation and Terminal Decree to eliminate at least 6 enemies at once.

I Curse You All!: Combine Blood Curse and Blood Salvo to eliminate at least 4 enemies at once.

Silent Death: Eliminate 50 enemies without alerting them.

That’s the Spirit: In a single playthrough, complete every Spirit’s Touch conversation.

A Diva Defeated: Complete Ysabella’s masterpiece with your abilities locked on normal or hard difficulty.

The Burning of the Books: Escape Willem’s hallucinations and confront him.

Unmasking an Anarchist: Come face-to-face with Damsel.

Artistic Merit: Convince Ysabella to give you back your powers.

A City of Kinship: Finish the game with an agreeable companion.

A City in Flames: Finish the game with the I.A.O. attacking Seattle.

A City of Anarchy: Finish the game with Katsumi in charge of Seattle.

A City Most Fabulous: Finish the game with Tolly in charge of Seattle.

A City Restored: Finish the game with Lou in charge of Seattle.

Elder Bibliomaniac: As Phyre, collect 50 Codex entries.

The Embrace: As Phyre, sire a Childe.

History Buff: Trigger every audio exhibit at the Seattle Underground Tour.

All Bronze Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies

All Bronze Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies and achievements (Image via Paradox)

Master of the Bladed Hand: During Split Second simultaneously hit 4 or more enemies with Bladed Hand.

Catch!: Destroy an enemy with their own grenade or explosive projectile.

Bowled Over: Knock down 5 enemies in a single Brujah Charge.

Silent But Violent: Blow up an enemy that has Blood Curse and Mute active on them.

Angry Mob: Use Mass Manipulation to Taunt 5 enemies at once.

Clean Up the Streets: As Phyre, collect every Anarch tag.

Cutting the Feed: As Phyre, disable every I.A.O. surveillance camera.

Crucifixation: As Phyre, collect every Cross of Saint James.

Wings of the Night: Travel 75 meters in a single glide.

Blood Betrothal: Drink blood directly from a willing vampire’s vein.

An Elder’s Speed: Counter 30 enemy attacks by dashing towards them.

An Elder’s Strength: Break 20 enemy blocks with heavy attacks.

I Do Not Drink… Wine: Feed on citizens of every type of Blood Resonance.

Kiss and Kill: Pull enemies to you with Telekinesis and feed on them 30 times.

A Fresh Vintage: Use an ability gained from a Clan Contact.

Bottle It Up: Use all 4 types of alchemical Elixir.

Termination Without Notice: Eliminate an enemy while Possessing them.

Total Recall: Eliminate an enemy by teleporting into them with Recall.

Chain Lightning: Eliminate 5 enemies with a single use of Lightning Strike.

An Unseen Judgement: Eliminate 7 enemies with a single use of Unseen Aura.

Return to Sender: Destroy a vampire with their own gun.

Elder Reader: As Phyre, collect 5 Codex entries.

Elder Bookworm: As Phyre, collect 25 Codex entries.

Fashionista: In a single playthrough, wear 12 unique outfits (not including the default rags outfit).

Welcome to Seattle: Taste the night air in Seattle in the 21st Century.

From the Shadows: Eliminate 7 enemies in a row without getting detected.

What Sup?: Feed on 30 citizens with no witnesses.

Breach Contained: Recover from a Masquerade breach.

Frequent Flyer: Glide a total distance of 1000 meters.

The Justice of the Mob: Give Benny Muldoon to the Anarchs.

The Justice of the Prince: Return Benny Muldoon to the Camarilla.

A Willing Victim: Convince Veronica to be Lou Graham’s next drink.

A Dire Warning: Convince Verona to stay away from Lou Graham.

Keys to the City: Gain Permission to be in Seattle.

Lucid Dreaming: Walk the streets of Seattle in Fabien’s shoes.

Keep ‘Em Talking: Exhaust all the conversations at the 1925 New Year’s party.

Visionary Detective: Use every Malkavian ability successfully.

A Nice Cool Drink: Feed on all humans with Phlegmatic Blood Resonance.

The Shadows Prevail: Complete the game as an Elder of the Lasombra.

The Rose Bites Deep: Complete the game as an Elder of the Toreador.

Love Me!: Use Entrancing Kiss on 5 Thin-blood vampires.

The Benefits of Office: Have all 6 Clan Perks active at once.

Now You See Me…: Use Shadow Step to get behind someone that you have commanded with Beckon.

Also Read: How to complete Chains of Lead and Gold in VTM Bloodlines 2

Hot Lips: Use Entrancing Kiss on someone under the influence of Cauldron of Blood.

Set ‘Em Up, Knock ‘Em Down: Use Charge to take down two or more enemies that are held in place by Arms of Ahriman.

Unoriginal Sin: While dressed as the Priest, persuade 5 citizens of Sanguine Blood Resonance to let you drink.

Run Rabbit, Run Rabbit, Run, Run, RUN!: Use Blink to exterminate someone of Melancholic Blood Resonance.

The Serenity of Shadows: Draw 5 unarmed enemies into Oblivion.

A Moment of Patience: Drink blood directly from Patience’s veins.

A Gauntlet Laid Down: Drink blood directly from Onda’s veins.

To End in Oblivion: Pull at least 3 enemies into Oblivion and end their existence.

That concludes the list of all Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 trophies and achievements.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

