Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 walkthrough: How to complete In Chains of Lead and Gold

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2's In Chains of Lead and Gold quest starts as soon as you complete To Taste A Foreign Body. After a lengthy conversation between our protagonist and the voice inside their head, Fabien comments on Phyre's choice of clan. Furthermore, parts of the current quest introduce a few more game mechanics that are going to be essential in the long run.

This guide will walk you through the In Chains of Lead and Gold quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 In Chains of Lead and Gold quest walkthrough

Change out of your bloody clothes

As soon as the initial conversation ends, you will receive XP points. Use the keybind shown in the tutorial to open the Ability Tree. The first skill you unlock is a passive unique to its own clan. Use the extra point to activate an additional node.

Customize is unlocked during In Chains of Lead and Gold quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

The In Chains of Lead and Gold quest initiates after you unlock abilities. Fabien then comments on the bloody state of your clothes and stresses that Phyre cannot step out in that condition. Although you are asked to check out the closet, you must instead open your Outfits menu to equip a new set of clothes. The Appearance menu features various options that alter the look of the protagonist.

Find Fabien's bar

After customizing Phyre's look, Fabien talks about his memory of the place and asks you to look for a bar. Head out of Dale's bedroom using the door. In the living room, use the reactive crosshair to locate secrets in the vicinity.

Follow the trail (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Follow Fabien's scent

The In Chains of Lead and Gold quest then leads you out of Dale's apartment through the door with a hanging dartboard. In the hallway, utilize your Heightened Senses to track the smell of Fabien's body. Follow this trail down the ladder in the lift shaft. Head out through the double door of the lobby into the snowy streets of Seattle.

Follow the trail across the city (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Follow the tracks across the streets and climb a tall building. Get to the roof with the giant red sign. Close to the structure of the lights, there's a dead body.

Benny is introduced during In Chains of Lead and Gold quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Right then, Benny shows up, and Fabien recommends that Phyre be careful during this encounter. Here are the dialogue options you can choose:

(>) You are out of your depth.

(>) My apologies - we can resolve this.

(>) What is my crime?

Following this, Phyre can choose from these dialogue options:

(>) My Blood is too strong for you.

(>) You hunt them for sport?

(>) Why do they concern you?

After the conversation ends, get back to tracking Fabien's scent and climb down from the building. Cross the street and run past The Glacier Hotel. As soon as you reach an alley guided by the trail, you will encounter Ghouls. They can swarm and overwhelm you, so take them out by focusing on one target at a time.

Ghoul encounter during In Chains of Lead and Gold quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

The upcoming area of the In Chains of Lead and Gold quest is filled with ghouls. Keep an eye on your health bar, and bite your targets if it is running low. Soon, you reach a bar with a ghoul guarding the door. Head inside and take down additional hostiles before you open another door to head back into the streets of Seattle while following the scent trail.

Head inside this building (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Upon reaching a red building, head inside using the yellow door. Track Fabien's scent and head further inside the warehouse to find a body lying beside a coffin. Touching this coffin reveals what actually happened to the entity inside Phyre's head.

Locate Fabien's body during In Chains of Lead and Gold quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

This leads to a conversation between the two, where Phyre can select these options:

(>) For what it is worth, I am sorry.

(>) I was not in control…

(>) You brought it on yourself.

Although the two understand what went down, the transfer of Fabien's consciousness is unexpected for both. Phyre can then select these options:

(>) You planned this.

(>) It must be the mark. - No reaction.

(>) Perhaps you have power.

(>) Speculation is vanity.

Following this, Fabian dissuades Phyre from going to see Prince Campbell. To this, Phyre can reply with the following dialogue options:

(>) That does not help.

(>) Can he not be trusted?

(>) Is there another way?

Fabien recommends Phyre meet Lou Graham instead of the current Prince. After this, exit the warehouse through the door you came in and get back to the snowy streets once again.

Meet Lou Graham at the Glacier Hotel

Follow the marker 300m away to reach The Glacier Hotel. There is a giant sign at the entrance, lighting up the entire street in front of it. Head through the double doors and reach the lift visible at the far end of the lobby. Before you exit the lift, a flashback of Fabien's memory will play.

In Chains of Lead and Gold takes you to The Glacier Hotel (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

In this sequence, you get to meet the sisters, Lou and Rosalind, while Gideon introduces you as his childe. These are the dialogue options that Fabien can choose from:

(>) Now see I, uh…

(>) Honestly, I, um…

(>) If I were to label it, well, I… um….

(>) Well now, if I had to answer that, then, uh…

Right before answering Lou's question, the sequence ends, and you return to Phyre in the present, exiting the lift. Head through the corridor and turn right to find the room from the flashback, now bloodied with corpses.

Talk to Lou during In Chains of Lead and Gold quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Go up the stairs, and head inside the room on your immediate left. As you open a double door, a cutscene will play. This is where you finally meet Lou during the In Chains of Lead and Gold quest. Phyre can choose from the following dialogue options:

(>) If washing is an option…

(>) Do not insult me.

(>) I am new to your place and time. (Lou was pleased by that)

(>) I am known as the Nomad.

After Lou recognizes Phyre as the Nomad, you can reply in one of the following ways:

(>) The pleasure is all mine. (Lou was amused by that)

(>) You flatter me.

(>) Are you always so fickle?

(>) Wish I could say the same.

Here are the next dialogue options:

(>) I would meet your Prince.

(>) Interesting times?

(>) I am ‘interesting’? Such disrespect.

Lou talks about the current situation in Seattle (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

After Lou mentions the murders and Anarch Ghouls, Phyre gets the following dialogue choices:

(>) You mentioned a killing spree?

(>) What happened to Campbell?

(>) Have mortals noticed the murders?

After Lou informs us about Campbell's demise, Phyre can choose these options:

(>) Who slew Campbell?

(>) Tell me about Ryong.

(>) I must see the Prince.

(>) Will you introduce me to your childe?

Before leaving, here are the last few dialogue options you can indulge in:

Tell me about yourself. (Lou was pleased by that.)

Why are you no longer Prince? - (Lou was annoyed by that.)

You had a sister… (Lou was irritated by that.)

What is the political landscape?

Was it you who branded me then? (Lou was disappointed by that.)

Tell me about Seattle itself.

Which clans call Seattle home?

I will take my leave.

Thank you for your indulgence. (Lou was pleased by that.) - Only acquired after selecting all other options

Meet Prince Ryong at Weaver Tower

In the concluding section of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2's In Chains of Lead and Gold quest, head back down to the lobby using the lift, and reach the exit of The Glacier Hotel. Right at the doorstep, you will meet someone eager to talk to Phyre.

In Chains of Lead and Gold quest introduces Ysabella (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

These are your dialogue options:

(>) Not interested.

(>) A pleasure. (Ysabella was please by that)

(>) Toreador, I assume.

Introducing themselves as Ysabella Moore, here are the next few dialogue options for Phyre:

(>) Not interested.

(>) Perhaps I will. (Ysabella was pleased by that.)

After Ysabella enquires about Lou Graham, these are your dialogue options:

(>) She was attacked.

(>) (Lie) She’s just fine.

As soon as the conversation ends and you exit The Glacier Hotel, the quest will end. It awards you a good amount of XP and a new main quest titled The Fires of Industry.

This concludes the In Chains of Lead and Gold quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. This entire sequence familiarizes us with the cityscape and the current leadership and conditions of the Masquerade in Seattle.

