Velocity Gaming are the winners of NODWIN Gaming’s Valorant Agni Series 2020

The kings of Valorant India - Velocity Gaming, were able to successfully hold onto their crown as the best roster in the nation.

With the Grand Finals win in NODWIN Gaming’s Agni Series, Velocity Gaming proved once again why they are currently the best Valorant roster in India.

In an evening that saw four of the top teams dish it out against each other in a series of best-of-3 matches, Amaterasu and gang were the ones that came out on top.

Today’s NODWIN Gaming Agni matches started with the semi-finals between Reckoning Esports and God Particles. The series ended 2-0 in favor of Reckoning Esports, as they won both of their matches without any major hiccups.

However, the second semi-final was not as one-sided, and the ‘El Clasico’ between Velocity Gaming and Global Esports was a very close affair. Despite Debanjan “Deathmaker” Das’ best efforts, Global Esports was not able to stop their biggest rivals from moving on to the grand finals.

Velocity Gaming remained the kings of Valorant India

Image Credits: NODWIN Gaming

We wish we could say that the grand finals of the NODWIN Gaming Valorant Agni Series was a close one, but unfortunately, it wasn't.

Advertisement

Velocity Gaming steamrolled their way through the opposition, and Reckoning Esports didn’t stand a chance against the absolute fragging beast that was Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar.

Image Credits: NODWIN Gaming

Excali was even branded the MVP of the Grand Finals, and his mastery of Omen and Raze was instrumental in making the finals victory as smooth as possible for Velocity Gaming

However, let’s not undermine Reckoning Esports’ performance here. The team showed a lot of potential, and was even able to mount a comeback in the second half of Ascent, after finishing the first 9-3 down.

TeFLoNMIKE was just incredible on his Omen, but it wasn’t enough to stop Velocity Gaming from securing a 13-9 map victory.

The second map on Split was rather one-sided, and Velocity Gaming ended that quickly, with a 13-5 scoreline.