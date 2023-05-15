5 video games that allow you to make evil choices

Video games, throughout time, have showcased many instances of carrying captivating storylines and relatable characters, which have helped gather a huge fanbase and a dedicated community. These titles often have compelling choices and dialogues that make players invested. Some also offer up choices to embrace the dark side and allow one to showcase their morally evil side through various actions and choices.

These vary from mild to serious consequences on the stories of certain characters and the game. This article will list five titles where being evil is offered to you on a silver platter.

Skyrim, Witcher, and other video games can help players bring out their evil side with choices

1) Cuphead

Cuphead is one of the most popular run-and-gun video games ever. Published by Studio MDHR, its charming and old-school graphics inspired by the cartoon shows of the 1920s have captured the attention of millions. Its popularity has even given rise to a Netflix show titled "The Cuphead Show."

The video game is known for its difficulty and the variety of boss fights which differ in nature. The title always keeps you on your toes and forces you to adapt to different circumstances to overcome these bosses and obtain their soul contract to hand it to the Devil.

Players can hand over the contracts to the Devil or refuse to do so, which will initiate the final boss fight. Handing the contracts to the Devil will result in a bad ending and see the playable characters and brothers, Cuphead and Mugman, turn into the Devil's evil lackeys who are forced to do his bidding.

This choice is definitely the one players should not opt for if they wish to see the good ending of Cuphead.

2) The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

The Witcher series has established itself in the gaming industry as an all-time great. The third entry, Wild Hunt, is widely regarded as one of the best video games ever for its incredible storyline, breathtaking graphics, and fun combat. It has garnered huge popularity, with a Netflix series on the franchise being quite prominent.

The players control Geralt of Rivia and come across several choices involving NPCs and quests. Geralt's decisions shift the story's direction and certain characters' fates. One of the most evil acts players can do in Witcher is to allow Ciri to die while trying to fight the White Frost.

Fans of the video game consider this one of the worst endings, and purposefully getting this requires the most barbaric choices players can make. One can also let civilians die to monsters instead of holding up their role as a Witcher. It does not have any implications for the main story, but it is a morally dark and cruel choice in the game.

3) Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is widely recognized as one of the best role-playing video games ever. With a plethora of characters, charming biomes, and a variety of quests, it has accumulated a substantial following in the role-playing video game community.

The title is also notoriously known for indulging in a heroic or villainous path. Players have tons of opportunities to become evil characters throughout the game. They can kill every NPC and character to be a bloodthirsty ravager and establish themselves as a terror in the world.

You can enslave entire races and betray people for your own benefit. Characters can leave your side if you become evil enough. Players can also perform rituals to suck the life out of people. Divinity: Original Sin 2 truly allows one to commit some of the most heinous actions possible,

4) Undertale

Undertale is quite a complex narrative to understand at first. This complexity, along with its retro-style graphics and incredible plot, has made it one of the greatest indie video games ever made.

One controls Frisk and can go on a pacifist or neutral route. The third route players can opt for is the genocide route, which involves killing every monster in an area and defeating all bosses. This leads to the collapse and annihilation of the world.

The genocide route truly brings out the dark side of a player's moral instincts, and Undertale does a phenomenal job of making them feel guilty for being an evil monster.

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is a hugely popular video game known for its vast open-world structure and the freedom for players to experiment with various mods. It also has a captivating storyline and allows one to choose a particular type of character to experience the adventures.

With a lot of room to do work comes the ability to make many choices. Skyrim players have options to be quite evil throughout in-game proceedings. They can kill chickens and dogs for the fun of it. They can also join an organization called The Dark Brotherhood which eliminates innocent people for money. The Thieves Guild is another evil association that allows players to steal money from various races who have worked to earn their credit.

One of the most wicked choices players can make in the main story is to kill the dragon Paarthurnax who saved humanity and is on a mission to vanquish his evil half and sibling, Alduin.

Thus, Skyrim gives players plenty of options to bring out their evil side.

