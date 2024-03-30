Vitality vs FaZe Clan - CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 semi-final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Vitality vs FaZe Clan will be the first semi-final match of CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 arranged by the PGL. The first-ever major of CS2 has almost reached its tail end as we’re approaching the Final match, and only one of the four remaining teams will get their hands on the shiny trophy.

On Day 7 of the tournament, fans will witness a heated matchup featuring two Major-winning European giants contesting for the ticket to the final as they both seek to add another Major trophy to their cabinet. Before the star players hop into the servers, let’s take a look at some of the key stats for Vitality vs FaZe Clan that might affect the game’s outcome.

Vitality vs FaZe Clan CS2 Copenhagen Major: Who will win this match?

Prediction

Vitality vs FaZe Clan will be one of the most heated matchups in the semi-final stage of CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. Both teams have quite a history, having faced each other twice in the finals of two big tournaments.

However, this will be the first time the Major defending Champions Vitality will encounter Karrigan and company in one of the semi-finals.

Vitality had a rough start to their Major campaign (Elimination Stage) as they lost against Eternal Fire. However, they managed to pull themselves back on track and won against every other team faced in the Major till now. flameZ, being one of the consistent players for Vitality, played a pivotal role in their stellar run in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, despite being a top contender for the MVP Award in the tournament, ZywOo has yet to catch the attention of the netizens. Spinx and mezii are playing decent enough as support but failed to show their true colors individually as of yet. So, Vitality fans are expecting to see a better performance from these two.

Similar to Vitality, FaZe Clan also had a rough start during their elimination stage of CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024, failing to win against HEROIC and Eternal Fire. As karrigan and his company struggled to find a way back to win consecutive matches in the Major, some naysayers doubted ropz, frozen, and other FaZe members. However, they managed to recover themselves and won back-to-back BO3 matches.

Amidst all the chaos, broky and frozen remained consistent enough to help their team. broky, especially, should definitely be one of the top contenders for the MVP Award in this Major. However, unlike broky and frozen, the rest of the team are yet to show their true potential. It’s high time for them that they show their capability and prove why FaZe stands out to be a formidable force in such big stages of the tournament.

As of now, Vitality is expected to be the winner of the matchup, considering their recent form against other teams. The combined firepower of flameZ and ZywOo is strong enough to capitalize on the current situation of FaZe Clan.

On the other hand, despite being in a poor situation, FaZe is well-known for its immense presence during the big stage of the tournaments. They will try to capitalize on every mistake Vitality makes and one-up them accordingly.

Head-to-Head

Vitality and FaZe Clan have crossed their path only thrice in their CS2 journey so far.

The former is leading the head-to-head encounter stats with a score of 2-1.

Previous results

FaZe Clan faced Team Spirit in their last matchup and won the BO3 matchup with a 2-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, Team Vitality also won their most recent BO3 matchup against Cloud9 with a scoreline of 2-0.

PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major rosters

Let’s see the expected rosters for the upcoming Vitality vs FaZe Clan match:

Vitality FaZe Clan Dan “apEX” Madesclaire (IGL) Finn “karrigan” Andersen (IGL) Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut Håvard “rain” Nygaard Shahar “flameZ” Shushan David “frozen” Čerňanský Lotan “Spinx” Giladi Robin “ropz” Kool William “mezii” Merriman Helvijs “broky” Saukants Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Head Coach) Filip “NEO” Kubski (Head Coach)

Livestream details

Here are the dates and times for the CS2 Copenhagen Major semi-final matchup between Vitality vs FaZe Clan:

PT: March 30, 2024, at 8 am

March 30, 2024, at 8 am CET: March 30, 2024, at 5 pm

March 30, 2024, at 5 pm IST: March 30, 2024, at 9.30 pm

Additionally, CS2 enthusiasts around the world can watch the epic matchup between the two European powerhouses on these websites:

To watch Vitality vs FaZe Clan on Twitch: Click Here

To watch Vitality vs FaZe Clan on YouTube: Click Here

