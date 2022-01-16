Warframe Prime Resurgence Last Chance: Schedule, farming strategies, and more

About three weeks into the New War update, the Warframe Prime Resurgence is about to be over soon.

The 'Prime Resurgence' is a two-month long event that brings two sets of vaulted primed Warframe variants each week on a rotational basis. As such, this is the only occasion where the long-vaulted relics can be purchased systematically without any platinum investment.

Players can also obtain a number of exclusive cosmetics - syandanas, armor sets, and ephemeras, if they purchase Regal Aya from the Warframe store.

WARFRAME @PlayWarframe



Mag Prime and Nova Prime

Limbo Prime and Trinity Prime

Mesa Prime and Hydroid Prime

Volt Prime and Loki Prime



Earn or instantly unlock Rotations 1 to 4 until Jan. 18. Your last chance at Prime Resurgence begins now, Tenno!Mag Prime and Nova PrimeLimbo Prime and Trinity PrimeMesa Prime and Hydroid PrimeVolt Prime and Loki PrimeEarn or instantly unlock Rotations 1 to 4 until Jan. 18. wrfr.me/Resurgence Your last chance at Prime Resurgence begins now, Tenno!💥 Mag Prime and Nova Prime💥 Limbo Prime and Trinity Prime💥 Mesa Prime and Hydroid Prime💥 Volt Prime and Loki PrimeEarn or instantly unlock Rotations 1 to 4 until Jan. 18. wrfr.me/Resurgence https://t.co/JMXXGDhmdT

The event will bring back all the rotational offerings for its final fortnight, divided into two different weeks: 'Last Chance' Part 1 and Part 2.

The 'Last Chance' schedule for Warframe Prime Resurgence

Part 1 contents (11.01.2022-18.01.2022)

Retrievable from January 11th till the 18th, the first week of 'Last Chance' will contain:

Warframes:

Mag Prime

Nova Prime

Limbo Prime

Trinity Prime

Mesa Prime

Hydroid Prime

Volt Prime

Loki Prime

Equipment:

Nami Skyla Prime

Ballistica Prime

Akjagara Prime

Redeemer Prime

Spritsail Prime Armor

Sardin Prime Sugatra

Mesa Prime Montesa Helmet

Operator Prime Accessories

Cholla Prime Sugatra

Dakra Prime

Boar Prime

Soma Prime

Vasto Prime

Targis Prime Armor

Distilling Extractor Prime & Blueprint

Edo Prime Armor

Velorum Prime Sigil

Pyrana Prime

Destreza Prime

Dual Kamas Prime

Oblivia Prime Syandana

Rift Walker Prime Sigil

Kavasa Prime Kubrow Set

Naviga Prime Sugatra

Odonata Prime

Bo Prime

Wyrm Prime

Edo Prime Armor

Kazeru Prime Sugatra

Summus Prime Sentinel Accessories

Daman Prime Sugatra

Part 2 contents (18.01.2022-25.01.2022)

To round off the final week of the Prime Resurgence event, the second part of 'Last Chance will contain the following Warframes:

Vauban Prime

Ash Prime

Oberon Prime

Nekros Prime

Saryn Prime

Valkyr Prime

Ember Prime

Frost Prime

It will also have primed equipment that drop from the same relics:

Vectis Prime

Akstilletto Prime

Fragor Prime

Carrier Prime

Tigris Prime

Sybaris Prime

Galatine Prime

Silva and Aegis Prime

Cernos Prime

Spira Prime

Nikana Prime

Venka Prime

Latorn Prime

Sicarus Prime

Reaper Prime

Glaive Prime

Note that Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime will be available throughout the Last Chance period. Moreover, these parts are also obtainable outside of the primed resurgence vault off Railjack relic rewards.

Where to farm Aya?

Varzia can be found at Maroo's Bazaar in Mars up till the end of the event (Image via Epic Games)

Aya is the main currency accepted by Varzia, the exclusive relic and primed equipment vendor for the event. 'Regal Aya' is the premium variant of this currency used to buy primed cosmetics mainly, but regular Aya can be used to eventually farm up all the primed parts via relics.

Aya can be obtained from all mission types in Void, but with the low drop rate, the recommended way to farm it is through bounties.

Aya has been integrated into the uncommon/rare reward tables in open world bounties of Warframe - in Planes of Eidolon, in Orb Vallis, and Cambion Drift. Plains bounties are generally considered the slowest, thus choosing either Orb Vallis or Cambion Drift.

In both cases, the lvl 40-60 bounties offer the highest chance at getting Aya as bounty stage rewards. On average, the player can net 1-3 Aya each bounty at the current drop chance. The drop chance for Aya at each bounty stage are as follows:

Orb Vallis/Fortuna:

Stage 1: 0%

Stage 2: 25%

Stage 3: 25%

Stage 4: 21.4%

Stage 5: 50%

Cambion Drift/Necralisk:

Also Read Article Continues below

Stage 1: 0%

Stage 2: 28.4%

Stage 3: 28.4%

Stage 4: 22.3%

Stage 5: 43.4%

Edited by Srijan Sen