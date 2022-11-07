Fans are jumping on the hype train looming around Warzone 2.0 as its scheduled release date draws closer with just a little over a week left. The publishers have announced that the new Battle Royale title will be globally available as a free-to-play game from November 16. The introduction of Modern Warfare 2 has set a benchmark for the visuals and immersive nature of the upcoming game.

The publishers have also informed the community about the brand new cross-progression feature, which will ensure that players will not need to start from scratch in the upcoming Battle Royale, Warzone 2.0. The Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode has been a breathtaking experience that took us on a journey through many places around the world.

There is heavy speculation that the campaign missions have already provided us with some bits and pieces of the upcoming Battle Royale map as it packs standard topographical features. Let us discuss the importance of such an implication and how it could impact Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 will launch with a single large map, Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah will incorporate multiple geographical changes for fans to utilize new combat mechanics that the community already had a taste of in vehicle chases and covert aquatic missions. Realistic mechanics are bound to make the upcoming title, unlike any other Battle Royale the world has ever seen.

The Call of Duty community has been knitting up speculations and theories about the existence of a second map for Warzone 2.0 and how it was already revealed through one of the missions in Modern Warfare 2. There are many reasons to believe that 'Las Almas' is going to be the second playable Battle Royale map, but it will not be available upon launch.

Las Almas

Modern Warfare 2 contains a mission by the name of “El Sin Nombre” where players have to make their way into Diego’s mansion stealthily. His room contains a detailed map of the Las Almas region with almost every nook and cranny jotted down.

While this might not look unusual while playing the game and enjoying the thrill of stealth to overcome adversities, the map is an in-game asset with a lot of detail.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Las Almas is 100% gonna be our next big BR map for Warzone 2. Las Almas is 100% gonna be our next big BR map for Warzone 2.

A well-known Call of Duty leaker, Hope, also posted on Twitter that they are absolutely sure that Las Almas is going to be the second map for Warzone 2.0. They also shared and noted the existence of the aforementioned map of Las Almas and the significance it could carry. The entire Las Almas is a diverse region with mountains and harsh rivers along with dense towns that almost reminds one of Favela.

This concludes the discussion and speculation about the second map for Warzone 2.0 and whether it has been right before us the whole time. However, no confirmation can be made unless the publishers or developers decide to officially address this ongoing theory about Las Almas being the next Battle Royale map.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news on the upcoming Battle Royale and Modern Warfare 2 weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes